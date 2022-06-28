Prince William yet again displayed his cheeky sense of humour as he joked about his hair to MBE awardee and Oscar-winner Martin Samuel.

Prince William shared a cheeky joke with MBE recipient Martin Samuel about his hairline.

Samuel, who was the stylist behind iconic characters like Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean, was receiving the honour for his contributions to the film industry.

This royal news comes after the Queen beamed with joy as she stepped out for her first public appearance since the Jubilee in Scotland.

Prince William showed off his funny side during his latest royal engagement, with a hilarious quip about his hairline.

The Duke of Cambridge is known for his cheeky sense of humour, in fact, he recently left onlookers in hoots of laughter at the unveiling of his and Kate Middleton’s first official portrait after he exclaimed, "It’s very big!"

Now he's joked about his hair while awarding film stylist, Martin Samuel with an MBE.

(Image credit: Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The film legend has several Oscar nominations under his belt for his work on the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean, creating Captain Jack Sparrow’s iconic braids and Evita, so he knows a thing or two about hair.

Speaking to PA News Agency following his award ceremony, he detailed his witty interaction with Prince William. He revealed, “[The Duke] said, 'Well I don't really have much hair to speak of', and I said, 'but your wife does have beautiful hair', so he said, 'I'll tell her that'."

Prince William and Kate, who are said to be ‘happier than ever,’ are known for their banter, with William even once joking about Kate being ‘broody’ at one of their joint engagements.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince William’s relatable humour is one of the many reasons why fans believe he will make a great King one day, as he and Kate are said to be looking to modernise the monarchy and make it more accessible.

One step toward this plan is to their hopes to drop their official titles of ‘Duke and Duchess’ during engagements and be addressed by their first names instead, to ‘move with the times'.