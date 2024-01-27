Prince William reportedly isn’t ‘fazed’ about looking after Prince George, Charlotte and Louis while Kate Middleton stays in hospital and is ‘very confident’ when it comes to parenting alone
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are spending time alone with their dad while The Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery
While Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery in hospital, Prince William is looking after their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis alone. But the Prince of Wales reportedly isn’t ‘fazed’ about looking after them without his wife and is a ‘very confident’ parent.
Kate Middleton's recent shock admission to The London Clinic, where she underwent a successful, planned abdominal surgery, has forced the royal to not only step back from royal duties, but also her parental ones.
She is currently around halfway through her 10-14 day recovery period, during which she will remain in the hospital and away from her family.
When news broke of the operation, it was also announced that her husband, Prince William, would be stepping away from royal duties while she recovered in order to look after their kids, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession respectively.
To some, William's decision came as a shock, especially considering that as King Charles is also briefly stepping away from royal duties to recover from medical treatment, William was expected to take up the royal baton as next in line to the throne. However, many experts were not surprised at all as William is a 'hands-on' dad who has long prioritised his family over royal life.
"William is incredibly supportive as a husband. It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else," Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, told HELLO! Magazine.
This more modern approach to parenthood has seen William undertake many parenting duties not done before by royals. For one example, he is often seen dropping his children off at the school where Prince George is currently preparing for his Eton entry test.
Other parents at the school, along with Kate and William, have formed a 'close-knit group' and one of them recently revealed how they're rallying around William during his wife's recovery period.
"He is a regular at the school gate and events and he's very hands-on as a dad, so being in charge while Kate is away won't faze him," the source from the school told HELLO!. "They often do things as a full family unit and he's very confident looking after the kids.
"Everyone was very shocked and concerned when they heard. The Lambrook parents are a close-knit group and William and Kate have absolutely become part of it, so I'm certain their class groups will be rallying round to offer any help they can."
Kate is expected to leave hospital to return to her family home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor early next week, though she likely will not return to royal duties until, at the earliest, Easter.
In the meantime, keep up to date with royal news like this comment King Charles made on Prince George's first day at school is going viral years later and our exclusive story Beano artist reveals secret portrait he created for Prince George and Princess Charlotte (and we think Prince Louis will be gutted he missed out).
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Exclusive: Matt Edmondson just shared his genius parenting hack for picky eaters – and we're not surprised it works so well
The BBC Radio 1 DJ and dad of two has lifted the lid on how he gets his children to stop being so picky at mealtimes
By Selina Maycock Published
-
I’m a Beauty Editor and mum-of-two - these are the 8 winter skin tips I slot into busy family life
I follow these winter skin tips to look after my tired, weather-beaten skin when time is tight
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Prince William is relying on this close family member to help him ‘look after the kids’ while Kate Middleton recovers from surgery
The Princess of Wales will be off duty for the foreseeable future
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William loves playing this traditional game with Prince George and Charlotte but makes them ‘very cross’ with his competitive streak
It sounds like family game night can get a little competitive...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Diana returned most of Prince William and Harry’s childhood Christmas presents for this frugal reason
Princess Diana's former bodyguard has revealed why the Princess was keen to keep the amount of childhood Christmas gifts to a minimum
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton continue sweet Christmas tradition with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Wales family are continuing an age-old Windsor family tradition
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly ‘attend boarding school together’ after ‘heated debates’ between Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles III over the children's future
The siblings are set to join Kate Middleton's former boarding school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles is spending ‘much more time’ with his grandchildren after Prince William made this candid confession
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to see a lot of their grandfather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Unearthed Princess Diana chat reveals Prince William's 'extraordinary' traits - and we totally spot them in his own kids too
Princess Diana said Prince William had these remarkable traits as a toddler
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Why did Diana call William wombat? The truth behind the adorable childhood nickname
Everything we know about why Princess Diana called her eldest son a wombat when he was younger
By Selina Maycock Published