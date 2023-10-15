Prince William and Prince George are an adorable father-son duo as they step out in matching suits for Rugby World Cup

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George made a surprise appearance at the Rugby World Cup alongside his Dad this weekend, with the father-son duo stepping out in sweet matching suits for the engagement.

Prince William and Prince George made an appearance at the Rugby World Cup this weekend, marking the first time George has attended a rugby game abroad.

The father could be seen speaking sternly with the youngster at one point and was pictured wagging his finger in front of his face, though many have speculated that this passion was just fuelled by William's frustration that Wales was losing.

In other royal news, Prince Louis set to miss out on Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s exciting pre-Christmas plans.

With his October half-term underway, Prince George made a surprise appearance alongside his dad this weekend, stepping out at Stade Velodrome in Marseille for the Rugby World Cup.

The father-son duo looked adorable in matching navy suits and red ties that showed off their support for the Welsh side, as per William's namesake and George's future namesake. The appearance was likely seen as a win for William as he's managed to get his son to support his favourite team, rather than his wife Kate Middleton's. Kate is set to support the England rugby side as she is the patron of the Rugby Football Union. With the couple's competitiveness widely reported on, we wonder how George's now clear loyalties have gone down in the household...

Throughout the appearance, the pair could been seen sharing a number of sweet father-son moments, one of which showed Prince William appearing to explain the rules of the game to his young son.

(Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

At one point though, Page Six reports that photos they exclusively obtained show William 'scolding' his son. They report that William gave George 'a stern talking-to during the' match and that he was caught as he 'wagged his finger in his 10-year-old son’s face.'

"It is unclear what the little royal may have done to seemingly deserve a scolding, but William kept a pensive face on throughout the game," they report before speculating that it 'may have been due' to the fact Wales lost the game.

Following the loss, the two Princes reportedly went to meet with the team in the changing rooms before William took to Twitter to further congratulate them on their performance despite loosing. "Commiserations @WelshRugbyUnion," he wrote. "Sorry that it wasn’t to be this year but you can be very proud of all that you have achieved and I know you’ll come back even stronger.”

He also made sure to congratulate the winners, adding “Congratulations @LosPumas — best of luck. W.”

With George in tow, William likely used the loss as a chance to hit home one of the biggest lessons he wants to teach his kids - how to be losers.

(Image credit: Henry Browne - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Speaking on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast last month, Prince William shared, "Learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays. I think people don’t know how to lose well. Talking about our children particularly, I want to make sure they understand that.”

"I think it’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose, and why we lose, and to grow from it and what you learn from that process,” he said. “But also, to win well, and not boast. There are so many life lessons that help us all through life, in friendship building, in relationship building, workplace, that you gain from those early years of playing team sport.”

That's not the only lesson he's trying to teach George. According to body language expert Judi James who analysed the pair's appearance at a Premier League football match earlier this year, George is 'mirroring' his Dad and learning from his behaviour during every outing.

"When George was smaller, he could be seen deliberately copying his dad, looking very much like the chip off the old block," she told The Express. "Now he is older, that mimicry looks from these pictures to have intensified.

“He dresses like William and the pair respond to the sporting action in ways that are at times identical, even when those responses look spontaneous.

“What’s interesting is that their body language copying looks subliminal and mutual. This means that William is now echoing his son as much as George is him. This suggests a duo bonding that is based on friendship as well as father-son dynamics.”