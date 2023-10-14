How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will spend their upcoming break from school

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be looking forward to their October half-term holiday, with Kate Middleton having planned some exciting activities to keep them busy during the school break.

The Wales family are expected to spend the October break from school at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall, filling the week off with plenty of 'outdoor activities' like pond dipping, spider hunting, sailing.

Kate Middleton has previously spoken about how she's keen to make long-lasting memories with her kids, rather than spend their time off school getting their 'homework' done and preparing them for back-to-school.

Like kids all across the UK, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gearing up for the first school half-term since the new term began last month and it sounds like Kate Middleton has a fun-filled week planned out for them.

While Prince George likely wants to spend time doing his new 'hobby' he's reportedly 'fascinated' by as he takes a break from studying for his upcoming exams, Kate has something a little more 'active' in mind for the Halloween season. We know that the three Wales children, who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession, absolutely love Halloween and likely spend the spooky holiday trying out different halloween party ideas, creating new family halloween traditions, and baking halloween recipes while spooky movies play in the background.

But Kate likes to makes sure that, during their week off, the kids get out more than just for trick-or-treating. With plans including exciting outdoor activities such as pond dipping, spider hunting, and sailing, the kids are sure to have a fun-filled week.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl told Fabulous Magazine that she believes Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children will head to Anmer Hall in Norfolk for the Autumn break, to spend time in the place that 'they love so much.'

She said, “When it comes to holidays, they love the pace and freedom of Norfolk. It really is their happy place and they have lots of friends there.

“It’s as normal and as ordinary as you can possibly get, but they love it. For the Waleses, a holiday on the Norfolk coast is always one well spent.”

She added, “The children take part in all the extracurricular activities their school offers, and when it’s half term that doesn’t change. They love to play football and love nothing more than running around barefoot in the grounds.”

According to Katie, the half-term break has 'a heavy focus on outdoor activities' for George, Charlotte and Louis who Kate often takes pond dipping, an activity where you wade in shallow ponds to find creatures, She often also takes them spider hunting and even sailing.

The Norfolk home also boasts a large artificial lawn, a Wendy house, a climbing frame and a climbing wall, all of which Kate and William installed to give their family the perfect outdoor space.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to actual Halloween night, the Waleses are just like any other family. In 2019, Kate was spotted buying last-minute fancy dress costumes for George and Charlotte to go trick-or-treating in at her local Sainsbury's, with Katie Nicholl sharing that the family love the holiday tradition.

She said, “The kids love Halloween and Kate very much gets in the spirit and takes them out trick or treating.”

Giving their children this 'normal' night is important to Kate as she wants her kids' childhoods to be just as idilic as hers. “It’s very important to Kate for her children to have a childhood that is similar to her own," Katie said.

“Kate and William are doing a great job of sheltering their children from the spotlight and giving them this sense of the ordinary, while also slowly preparing them for the royal duties that lie ahead in the future.

"It’s a juggling act, but it’s certainly one that Kate and William have mastered. It is incredibly important to them both to keep their children grounded and offer them as normal a childhood as they possibly can.”

The juggling act often includes balancing strict parental duties with more fun-loving ones. As Kate revealed on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, "Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood? And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?"