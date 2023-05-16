Prince William revealed Prince George’s favourite band and you’re definitely going to be surprised at who it is

Prince William (opens in new tab) has revealed the unlikely band loved by his oldest son Prince George (opens in new tab), sharing that he too enjoys listening to the music to 'wake up' and get into the 'best mood possible.'

Prince William has shared who Prince George's favorite musicians are, admitting that he too enjoys their music.

In a surprising turn of events, Prince William has revealed that 'George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin,' after he previously admitted to loving AC/DC's 1990 single Thunderstruck.

The Coronation weekend went off without a hitch. Sure, the Wales' may have been a tad late to the ceremony (opens in new tab), but the family's 'realistic parenting' style for the weekend (opens in new tab) ensured that all three of Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) were on their best behavior.

After the 2-hour-long Coronation ceremony, the Coronation concert was surely a much more enjoyable event for the Wales youngsters, though the line up may not have exactly been to Prince George's musical tastes.

The concert at Windsor Castle saw the likes of Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Calum Scott, and Lionel Richie all perform in tribute to the King, celebrating his accession to the throne. While the entire Royal Family were seen dancing along to the music, with Mike Tindall later revealing the slight awkwardness of 'doing interesting dance maneuvers' on a platform next to the King, (opens in new tab) Prince William shared a piece of surprising information about both his and his oldest son's music tastes that suggest the concert wasn't really to their liking.

While the concert was dominated by big pop names. Prince William revealed that both him and Prince George tend to prefer 'heavy' music that allows for 'headbanging.'

Ahead of the Coronation concert on 7 May, William stopped to chat with Caroline Mulvihill who is a member of the Rock Choir. She later told PA, "We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It was quite interesting to hear that.”

The news may come as a shock, but Prince William has previously shared his love for classic rock. Speaking on Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk series back in 2021, William shared, "There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, Thunderstruck.

"I have to say the first time I put it on, and I've heard it a million times now, I was kind of, like, 'Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning. But now, when I listen to it, it's the best tonic for a Monday morning.

"It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone. I'd imagine you're going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the headbanging. It's a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to."

But while he loves a bit of rock music, Prince George's music taste appears to be quite varied. Back in 2019, Prince William met with Frank Skinner, the comedian and co-creator of the unofficial England football team anthem Three Lions, and told the singer of his son's love for the song.

Skinner revealed to Birmingham Live, "He (William) said ‘I listen to your song every morning. George plays your football song every morning."

The fact is unsurprising considering both George's and William's love for football. But, unfortunately for William, it seems that Prince George doesn't support the same team as him, Aston Villa.

According to My London, Prince William admitted, "I tried not to be too biased, I said 'you can support anyone but Chelsea'. So naturally, he supports Chelsea."