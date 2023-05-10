Royal children 'to blame' for Kate and William's late arrival at Coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children were 'to blame' for the family's late arrival to the Coronation service on Saturday, a royal insider has revealed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey on Saturday before the King and the Queen but were held up by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children were 'to blame' for the family's tardiness at the Coronation service at the weekend, according to a royal insider.

It's no secret that the Prince and Princess of Wales were VIP figures at the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, what with the royal couple destined to inherit the role of monarch and consort themselves at some point in the future. Their three children were also important presences at the service, with their eldest, nine-year-old Prince George, serving as one of the King's four Pages of Honour.

It may come as a surprise to the public to learn that William and Kate were reportedly late to join the historic procession, leaving the King and Queen waiting outside Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the heir and his family to arrive.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie (opens in new tab), the Princess and Princess of Wales's children were "to blame" for the minor delay.

This may explain why the King and Queen entered the church before Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were supposed to appear in the procession ahead of the monarch and his wife (according to the official schedule).

Fortunately, the holdup didn't seem to disrupt the Coronation's proceedings too much and the ceremony continued as planned.

"The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly," Scobie added.

However, it's believed that the King wasn't too happy with William and Kate for their lack of punctuality. A lip reader told Sky News (opens in new tab) that Charles voiced his annoyance as he waited for the coronation to begin, complaining to Camilla, "We can never be on time. Yes I'm … This is a negative. There’s always something … This is boring."