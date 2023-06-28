Prince William shows off 'dad dance moves' at London nightclub after Royal Ascot

Prince William showed off his smooth dance moves at a club in London last weekend, proving even the future King enjoys a good boogie every now and then.

The Prince of Wales took a rare night out on the town to join his friends for a boogie and a drink at KOKO, an iconic live music venue in Camden.

Prince William may be the future King of Britain, but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy a good boogie.

The Prince of Wales was spotted dancing in Camden's KOKO nightclub last Friday, just a few hours after his appearance at the Royal Ascot alongside Kate Middleton.

The 41-year-old, who celebrated his birthday just two days beforehand, was reportedly accompanied by Prince Louis's godfather Guy Pelly, and James Meade, who is Princess Charlotte’s godfather.

Footage taken by a fellow clubgoer and obtained by the Mail Online shows William bopping to the venue's electronic music on a private balcony while sipping on a pint of beer. One of his friends appears to be dancing more energetically, suggesting he's less cautious of being observed than the monarch-to-be. William has notably also changed out of the morning suit and top hat he wore to the Royal Ascot that afternoon, and is instead looking more comfortable in a light blue shirt.

The grainy video comes just a few days after Prince William's dancing at the King's Coronation Concert hit headlines. The royal was seen busting a few moves at the Windsor Castle gig alongside his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, as huge A-listers like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That, swept the stage. William remarked on his footwork at a Buckingham Palace garden party the following day, telling one guest, "Dancing sober is a terrible idea."

The prince has previously spoken about the dancing performed in the Wales's family home every morning, courtesy of Princess Charlotte. In an interview in 2021, William revealed that his eight-year-old daughter loves to bop to Shakira's hit song, Waka Waka, during breakfast before school.

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," he said. "She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."