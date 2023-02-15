Why Kate Middleton and Prince William have cleared their diaries this week

Kate Middleton and Prince William have cleared their working diaries for half term in order to spend some quality time as a family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won't be carrying out any royal engagements this week as they want to spend half term with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate and William won't return to their royal duties until Monday 19 February, when half term is over.

In other royal news, Queen Consort Camilla has cancelled royal engagements this week after contracting Covid.

The Wales family are spending the week with their three young children, who are on a half term week from their school in Windsor, Lambrook School.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has told OK! Magazine that Kate and William cleared the diary for "those important half terms."

She said of their potential plans, "Maybe they'll even go back to the Isles of Scilly for half term, although it may be a bit cold in February."

Jennie added how the island of Tresco, one of five off the coast of Cornwall, is one of their favourite places to holiday as a family.

(Image credit: Getty)

"They've holidayed there with the children at least twice. They have a low profile there and they cycle around it," she said, adding that they stay in a "modest" four-bedroom stone cottage while living "like a normal family on holiday."

The Wales' moved house last year from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage (opens in new tab)near Windsor, and if they opt to stay at home for half term, Kate and William will have plenty of activities planned.

Kate has previously revealed how she loves to cook with her children. After a trip to the Lavender Primary School, Matthew Kleiner-Mann, chief executive of the Ivy Learning Trust, relayed Kate's conversation about cooking with her children.

He said, "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

Music is sure to be featured during their half-term fun too, and William recently revealed how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are big fans of UK DJ Jax Jones.

(Image credit: Getty)

Jax said, "I’ve met William and Kate who are both really, really nice.The Prince told me his kids are big Jax Jones fans, which is just insane to me."

He added, "William said the kids often want to play my tunes at home. He didn’t say which was their favourite but I did tell him I was available for birthday parties."

Kate and William are sure to welcome a break from work. The couple recently completed a packed week of engagements that saw them travel across the UK.

Last Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their maiden visit to Cornwall as Duke and Duchess. The couple spent the day in the county as they completed a series of engagements, which included a trip to Falmouth.