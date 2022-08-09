Prince William’s supportive gesture to Lionesses ahead of Women’s Euros win

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William’s supportive gesture to England’s Lionesses ahead of their Women’s Euro 2022 win has been revealed as it’s said he's "built a friendship" with the players.

Team England defender Lucy Bronze has suggested that Prince William came to some of their training camps as they prepared for the recent Euro 2022 tournament.

She claimed the Duke of Cambridge “gets on” especially well with Jill Scott MBE who is the team’s longest serving player.

This royal news

Just like many members of The Firm (opens in new tab), Prince William is known for his love of sports and if there’s one that especially comes to mind connected with him, it's football. As President of the Football Association, the Queen’s grandchild (opens in new tab) has been spotted cheering from the stands during several high-profile international tournaments in recent years. Perhaps the most iconic of all his football appearances was when he attended the Women’s Euro 2022 final on July 31st and William broke a royal rule (opens in new tab) and hugged the Lionesses (opens in new tab).

Despite fans begging William to bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte to enjoy the final, he came to this high-profile event alone. Though a new video of Charlotte talking as she wished the Lionesses good luck ahead of the game was truly adorable.

Now Prince William’s supportive gesture to the England players has been revealed and it seems he’s built a new “friendship” with the team…

(Image credit: Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Opening up to OK! (opens in new tab), Team England defender Lucy Bronze revealed that William had been to visit them during their training, with the publication reporting that he’d attended to cheer them on.

"He gets on really well with Jill Scott because he’s come to a couple of our camps and Jill is our longest serving player so they’ve built up a friendship,” she claimed to the publication, before going on to describe William’s delighted interaction with Jill after the Lionesses’ historic victory.

Lucy continued, "Jill said he basically jumped on top of her and hugged her so tight! It’s nice to know he’s a big fan and supporter. He’s not just handing out the medals, he’s been to see us play plenty of times."

What a night! Just brilliant 👏🏆 https://t.co/ynm378CvAWAugust 1, 2022 See more

The football star also light-heartedly reflected upon William’s joyful reaction as she declared, “I think he was more excited than some of the players!"

Following the Lionesses’ 2-1 win against Germany, the Duke of Cambridge congratulated each player and presented them with well-deserved medals. Prince William’s supportive gesture in reportedly visiting them during training certainly seems to have been appreciated and his excitement as a “big fan and supporter” shone through in their interactions on the pitch.

These attracted the attention of fans and commentators alike, with former royal butler Grant Harrold previously alleging to OK! (opens in new tab) that the football-loving future King is eager to show the “real him” in public and be open with his emotions.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“As he does more work and gets to grips with his role, he wants people to see the real him which is why we’ve seen a lot more affection recently,” he stated. “He’s really eased into his role.”

Prince William certainly seemed at ease taking a more personal approach to expressing his admiration and delight at the Euro 2022 final following the Lionesses' impressive victory. Though it's not known when the Duke of Cambridge might next reunite in public with the talented team, he'll likely be eager to cheer them on again at their next major tournament.