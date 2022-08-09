Kate Middleton makes touching tribute to daughter Princess Charlotte on her 'special day'

Kate Middleton wears touching tribute to Princess Charlotte with the jewellery she chose to wear on a recent outing.

Kate Middleton has made a touching tribute to her daughter Princess Charlotte with her choice of jewellery to mark her 'special day'.

Kate Middleton chose to wear a necklace and earring set that was a touching tribute to daughter Princess Charlotte during a recent outing (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of Cambridge accompanied Charlotte, seven, on her first public outing without her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to watch the swimming at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (opens in new tab).

Many fans wondered why Princess Charlotte was chosen over her siblings (opens in new tab) but after the games have come to a close, Kate's iconic white Alexander McQueen suit outfit that she wore to watch the swimming heats was completed with a matching silver jewellery set by Mappin and Webb.

The mum-of three wore a £3,750 pair of diamond carriage earrings and a matching £2,000 pendant - the same set that she was pictured wearing to Princess Charlotte's christening back in 2015.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte wore a Rachel Riley dress (opens in new tab), and wore her hair in plaited pigtails.

It's not the first time that Kate has chosen to pay tribute to Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) - she previously re-wore the cream coat-style dress also worn for her daughter's christening.

And a recent video of Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) has fans saying the same about her sounding 'grown up' during her support video for the Women's England Football team.

The Commonwealth Games were attended on behalf of the Queen who is enjoying some much-needed time off from royal duties on her Balmoral break following a busy Platinum Jubilee celebration (opens in new tab) year that marked her 70 years on the throne (opens in new tab).

You can see Kate wearing her touching outfit in the video clip above as she discusses gymnastics with Princess Charlotte.

The mum of three revealed her daughter liked doing handstands or cartwheels around the house, spending most of her time "upside down".

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

