Mike Tindall reveals he and wife Zara bonded over 'getting smashed' on their first date

The former rugby star opened up about his early romance with the royal.

Mike Tindall has recalled the time he first met King Charles III's niece Zara Phillips, telling his fellow I'm A Celebrity campmates that they both enjoy "getting smashed".

Mike, who is the first royal to appear on the reality TV show, is bonding with his co-stars and during a chat with the lads - Owen Warner (opens in new tab) and Babatunde Aleshe (opens in new tab) - he reveals details about meeting in the early days of their relationship (opens in new tab).

He explained, “I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final. I was p****d off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney].

“They’d met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting.”

Owen pointed out that the couple would never have met if it wasn't for his coach dropping him from the team, to which Mike replied, "Best decision of Clive Woodward’s life!” he said of the England coach.

The royal, who is claimed to be 'aware of what he can and cannot say' about the royal family (opens in new tab) during his time on I'm A Celebrity 2022 (opens in new tab), went on to reveal details of their first ever date.

Mike confessed, “First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start.”

But the news has stunned some fans, one tweeted, "As if Mike Tindall is there telling everyone him and Zara like getting smashed! #ImACeleb."

While another fan put, "It's well known Zara liked to party.. Its well know Mike was a rugby lad and also liked to party. They are very down to earth."

And a third fan added, "He spoke about his wife, of course he will speak about her. Neither are working royals or have a royal title. I can’t imagine he will be spilling any gossip about anyone on his wife’s side. He comes across as a nice guy."

Before jetting out to Australia, Mike had an emotional goodbye (opens in new tab) with his family ahead of his jungle stint, leaving wife Zara and their three children, daughters Mia, eight, Lena, four, and son Lucas, one.

But in camp, he kept his mind busy, rapping the lyrics of 90s hits Ice, Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice and Boom, Shake, the Room! by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

Mike is among the early favourites to win I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) this year but if you don't agree, here's how to vote (opens in new tab) on the show.