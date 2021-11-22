We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The celebrities are well and truly embracing life in the I’m A Celebrity Gwrych Castle, and viewers at home are keen to get their schedules for the coming weeks in order as they’re wondering ‘What Days are I’m a Celeb 2021 on and what time is it on tonight?’

The camp is still divided, with the red team – Kadeena Kox, Frankie Bridge, Snoochie Shy, Louise Minchin, or Matty Lee – living it up in the main camp, and the blue team – Richard Madeley, Naughty Boy, David Ginola, Danny Miller, and Arlene Phillips suffering down in The Clink – making the series like a modern upstairs-downstairs like Downton Abbey.

Thrown into the deep end, on day two of the show, Danny Miller and Snoochie Shy have already gone head to head for the eating challenge in the Dreaded Diner, with Danny, despite vomiting everywhere, coming out victorious for the blue team.

But if you want to keep up with how the contestants are doing then you’ll want to know when the show is on…

What days are I’m A Celeb 2021 on?

I’m A celebrity is on ITV from Monday to Sunday each week, since it started on Sunday 21st November, for the next three weeks until the final, which is expected to be held in mid-December.

Each episode will air at 9pm – with some episodes planned to have a slightly later start time of 9.15pm but most will be contained to running for one hour, with some lasting one hour and five minutes and others running one hour and 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the special Sunday night episodes will run slightly longer from 9pm to 10.35pm.

Posting a statement, the official I’m A Celebrity Instagram account wrote, ‘It’s that time of year again! Get settled in for three weeks of creepy Critters and terrifying Trials as ten petrified Celebrities go through hell to be crowned King or Queen of The Castle 2021!’

What time is I’m A Celeb on tonight?

Episode three of I’m A celebrity will be on at the slightly later time of 9.15pm on Tuesday 22nd November.

Of course, it is available to watch an hour later on ITV+1 and also on-demand anytime via the ITV hub.

But if you want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action – as Series 21 is promised to be bigger and better than before with 24 gruesome trials in total for the stars to tackle.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly normally announce the start time of the following night’s show at the end of each episode so make sure you stay tuned, but if you missed it, here is the I’m A celebrity schedule so far for the coming week:

Ep 03 – Tuesday, 23rd November – 9.15pm-10.35pm

Ep 04 – Wednesday 24th November – 9pm-10pm

Ep 05 – Thursday 25th November – 9pm- 10.15pm

Ep 06 – Friday 26th November – 9pm- 10.15pm

Ep 07 – Saturday 27th November – 9pm – 10.05pm

Ep 08 – Sunday 28th November – 9pm-10.35pm

If you’re not yet familiar with who the I’m A Celebrity 2021 campmates are, you can watch a video intro clip below…

