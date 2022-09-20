Princess Charlotte and Prince George share sweet sibling moment at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George shared a sweet sibling moment at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as she seemingly instructed him to bow when their great-grandmother's coffin passed by.

Charlotte seemingly told Prince George "you have to bow" before the Queen's coffin passed them by after the ceremony at Wesminster Abbey.

The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended both the ceremony at Westminster Abbey and the Committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor afterwards, were stood with other members of the Royal Family waiting to greet the Queen's coffin after its procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

In footage from the poignant moment, Princess Charlotte, seven, can be seen seemingly advising Prince George, nine, on royal protocol.

Princess Charlotte tells her brother Prince George “ You need to bow” ❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Yehh97j1AZSeptember 19, 2022 See more

In the clip, Charlotte appears to say, "When the car comes you need to bow".

Shortly afterwards George can be seen lowering his head at the right time.

“I love that Princess Charlotte did her own curtesy and wasn’t looking at the Princess of Wales. She knows. And her reminding Prince George when to bow! The Royal Family is in good hands,” one tweet said.

Another viewer put, "How well behaved they were. So proud of them,”

And a third royal fan added, "How sweetly Princess Charlotte curtsied on her own. Their behaviour was exemplary.”

Princess Charlotte honoured the Queen's love of horses when she wore a horse shoe shaped brooch on her mourning jacket. It comes after Lady Louise Windsor was spotted wearing a horse-shaped necklace to the special Vigil held by the Queen's grandchildren as her coffin Lie-in-State (opens in new tab) on Saturday 17th September.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the funeral, unlike their younger brother Prince Louis who was absent (opens in new tab) from the day's proceedings.