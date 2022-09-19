Why Prince Louis won't be at the Queen's funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Louis won't be attending the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab) today as he is likely to be considered too young to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis is not expected to join his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral of the Queen.

The Cambridge youngster, aged four, is set to be missing from today's funeral service.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Duchess Camilla paid a touching TV tribute to the Queen (opens in new tab) .

Prince Louis (opens in new tab) is not due to attend the Queen's funeral today (opens in new tab) unlike his brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who will walk behind their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The youngest child of the newly named Prince and Princess of Wales is thought to be considered too young to take part in the proceedings - despite attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) celebration held back in June.

Instead, his siblings, Prince George, nine, who displays a 'growing sense of maturity' (opens in new tab) and his sister Princess Charlotte, seven, will take part in proceedings as they have been confirmed on the order of service and are set to walk behind Kate Middleton at the doors of Westminster Abbey.

It's not clear where Prince Louis will be - whether he will stay at home with a Norland nanny or in another Royal residence until he can be reunited with his parents.

Meanwhile, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be seen walking side-by-side behind the late monarch's coffin as it is carried by the military bearer party, ahead of their uncle and aunt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, into the Abbey alongside other members of the Royal Family for the service.

They will also travel to Windsor afterwards for the committal service in St George's Chapel, Windsor but will not be in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch where the coffin is put into the hearse for its final journey to Windsor.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Over the last four days the Queen's coffin has been lying in State (opens in new tab) with hundreds of thousands of people queuing to pay respects to the late majesty.

King Charles III thanked members of the public for being a 'support' and a 'comfort' to him over the last week. And he is due to walk behind the Queen's coffin alongside his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort.

Followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then the Duke of York, followed by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and then William and Kate.

The Queen's funeral is being streamed live and begins at 11am.