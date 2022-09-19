Prince George and Princess Charlotte praised for displaying 'respect and maturity' at Queen's funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been praised for how they conducted themselves during the funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Wales' children stood united as they paid tribute to their late 'Gan Gan'.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest two children attended the State funeral (opens in new tab) of their great-grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while their younger brother Prince Louis was absent (opens in new tab). But despite being just aged nine and seven respectively, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been praised by the nation for their stoic behaviour at the ceremony.

Taking to social media to applaud the children, one viewer wrote, "I’m so incredibly proud of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. they handled today with the respect and maturity beyond their years."

Another added, "I was so impressed -utterly poised and well behaved- also, during the long drive after the service, again so impressed that they didn’t seem fidgety or restless. Great parenting."

And a third supporter wrote, "I found today is a reminder of just how young they both are. But they handled this very grown up event well. William & Catherine must be so proud."

After arriving at Westminster Abbey for the service, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked down the aisle behind the coffin with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton stood beside them.

Afterwards, Prince George and Princess Charlotte followed the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in a car with their mother Catherine and Camilla, Queen Consort, before getting out to stand in line at the side while the late Queen's coffin was taken from the State Gun Carriage and transferred to the Royal hearse ahead of it's journey to Windsor Castle.