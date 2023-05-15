Princess Charlotte 'knows George is different to her and Louis' but Kate Middleton will not let her 'go down the same path' as previous 'spares'

Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) reportedly understands that Prince George (opens in new tab) 'is different to her' and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), but mum Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) is determined not to let her 'go down the same path' as the royal family's previous 'spares.'

According to an inside source, Kate Middleton fears Princess Charlotte will go down same path as previous ‘spares,’ following the youngsters realisation that Prince George is 'different' to her and her younger brother.

According to the source, "Charlotte is a very switched-on girl, and has always known about the line of succession,” but that 'seeing it' during the Coronation 'was another situation altogether.'

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Kate Middleton stuns in Cinderella-like dress for surprise Eurovision performance (opens in new tab) .

Princess Charlotte stole the show at King Charles III's Coronation earlier this month, with experts branding her the 'standout star’ of the Royal Family (opens in new tab) thanks to both her composed demeanor and her brilliant fashion choices that saw the young royal step out in pair of thrifty glitter trainers (opens in new tab). But the weekend's celebrations may have been tinged with bittersweetness as Charlotte reportedly saw the differences between her and her older brother, Prince George, in action for the first time.

Speaking to New Idea Magazine, a source said that while the Princess has always known that her brother will one day be King, it was only during the Coronation ceremony that she realized the special status that gave her nine-year-old brother in their family.

The source said, "Charlotte is a very switched-on girl, and has always known about the line of succession (opens in new tab). She understands George’s status as second in line, but seeing it was another situation altogether.”

The source also added, “She knows George is different to her and Louis.”

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

According to the insider, Kate Middleton is now giving special attention to Princess Charlotte, making sure she does not feel second best due to her position as third in line to the throne, or her position as 'the spare' as is can be more pessimistically put.

As Charlotte is Kate's only daughter, the source claims that the Princess of Wales wants the young royal to know that she has a special bond with her mother, while her brother Prince George has a similar bond with his father, Prince William (opens in new tab).

They told New Idea Magazine, “Kate is navigating everything very carefully. She wants Charlotte to know that, while George and their dad will always have a special bond, she has that with her mum.

“She has seen what happened to the last two ‘spares’ and is not letting Charlotte go down the same path,” they added.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince Harry, perhaps the most famous 'spare' in the Royal Family, has previously shared his worries about Princess Charlotte's place in both her family and the royal line of succession. But while he speculates that the Princess could 'fall into the trap' that he did when growing up, experts believe that she will 'prove him wrong.' (opens in new tab)

Speaking to OK Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond (opens in new tab) said, "Charlotte is so young still but hopefully she is not going to fall in the trap that Prince Harry suggested might be waiting for her and feel a spare part because she is the spare to her elder brother."

She added, "I mean, Harry has a huge chip on his shoulder about being a spare, we all know that now, but he doesn't have to assume that William and Catherine's children will feel the same as him."

Similarly, royal expert, Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals which is available on Amazon (opens in new tab), told Woman & Home, "People think it's very disparaging to have this idea of the spare, and it is a historic concept. We've always had to have a spare to support the heir, but I think people should think about it perhaps in a more modern context.

"I think you're seeing a support act here. I think in the same way that Charles has always been very heavily supported by his sister Princess Anne, we're now seeing even from an early age in his life, Prince George is supported by Princess Charlotte."