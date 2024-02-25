Princess Charlotte planned the most thoughtful treat for her mum Kate Middleton - and it’s the perfect way for any child to bond with their parent

Princess Charlotte is reportedly 'doting' on her mum Kate Middleton as she recovers from surgery and planned an incredibly thoughtful treat for her - and it’s the ideal way for any child to bond with their parent.

It's not often that any parent gets to spend unlimited time with their family away from the pressures of work and those daily chores that keep a family home up and running, especially as new research has highlighted the struggle working mothers have trying to balance their work and family life. But Kate Middleton, while we're sure she wishes her break from royal duties came under better circumstances, is facing a long hiatus as she recovers from preplanned abdominal surgery at the Wales family home of Adelaide Cottage.

But Kate's seems to be having a lovely time as she recuperates. That's because, according to reports in Marie Claire, Prince William and Kate’s three young children Prince George, 10, Prince Louis, five, and especially Princess Charlotte, eight, are 'going overboard' and 'doting' on their mother as she rests.

“They’re all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable,” a source revealed. “Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”

While all the children have reportedly been 'telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,' Charlotte in particular has gone above and beyond to treat her mum. “Charlotte even arranged a spa day," the source said.

An at home spa day is a lovely, thoughtful gift for a stressed parent and some rest and relaxation is a great way to not only boost wellbeing, but also to bond. There are plenty of free self-care ideas to boost your health and manage stress, all of which can be done at home and with another person, maybe a daughter or a mother, to create a lovely day in.

Whether you're keen to try out some skincare tips for tired mums or soak in some of the best bath oils on the market, be sure to stock up on some beauty editor-approved products that will help you look and feel fresh, unplug all your devices and turn off your phones for ultimate relaxation. Light a candle and you're off on your way to recreating a spa-like-atmosphere in your very own home.

Kate is clearly enjoying her restful days. "She’s secretly kind of enjoying the downtime," the source said, adding that she's 'reading and streaming her guilty pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians.'

