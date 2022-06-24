How Kate Middleton always manages to get the perfect photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton often shares gorgeous photos of George, Charlotte and Louis that she has taken herself

photos of George, Charlotte and Louis - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022 in Ascot, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

A royal expert has revealed how Kate Middleton always manages to capture the perfect, candid family photos. 

Kate Middleton is known for her photography talents and is often credited for the adorable Cambridge family snaps shared on social media. In fact, she was the photographer behind Prince William’s Father’s Day snap, an image royal experts say, only Kate could have captured.

The photo shows future King Prince William hugging both Prince George and Princess Charlotte with Prince Louis leaning on his father's shoulders. The kids have all been caught in mid-laugh, with royal fans even spotting Prince Louis’ uncanny resemblance to Kate’s own father, Michael Middleton.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

This picture is just one of many that fans have been treated to over the years, and Kate channelled her passion into a touching pandemic photography project titled ‘Hold Still’. It’s the candid family moments though that really delight the public and as royal expert, Ingrid Seward remarks, there’s a real knack to Kate’s snaps.

Speaking to the Mirror (opens in new tab), royal editor and biographer Ingrid explained exactly what sets Kate apart from other photographers when it comes to her kids. 

She said, “Kate can probably persuade them to do things they might not do ­otherwise – that’s one reason her pictures are so charming.”

She also detailed Kate’s experience, sharing, “The Duchess studied photography and worked for a while as a photographer’s assistant. She’s become a really good photographer, capturing her children beautifully.”

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

In 2019 the Queen publicly recognised Kate's eye for photography, by passing on her patronage of the Royal Photographic Society to her, in a touching gesture.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said of the decision, “The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will further highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people.”

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. 

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.