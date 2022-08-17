Princess Charlotte set to receive THIS prestigious title when Prince William is King - and it’s seriously rare!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte could receive a prestigious title when Prince William becomes King and it’s seriously rare within the Royal Family.

Whilst Princess Charlotte might not be destined to be Queen, when her father ascends to the throne she could receive another important title.

If the Duke of Cambridge does bestow it upon his only daughter she would be only the eighth British royal to use it.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as the secret behind one of Kate Middleton’s statement looks revealed by it’s designer - and you might not have spotted this! (opens in new tab)

Princess Charlotte might be just seven years old but as the daughter of the future King and Queen Consort (opens in new tab) and one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren (opens in new tab) she’s still one of the most frequently-seen royal children. Charlotte’s older brother Prince George is third in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) and reports have claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William waited for a “controlled moment” (opens in new tab) to tell him of his destiny to follow in his father, grandfather and great-grandmother’s footsteps as monarch.

Though whilst she won’t have quite the same level of responsibilities as George going forwards, Charlotte could receive a hugely prestigious title of her own. And unlike George’s hers will have only belonged to seven other royals before her…

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When Prince William ascends to the British throne at some point in the future, Charlotte will in turn become the only daughter of the King. Traditionally, the monarch grants the title of Princess Royal to their eldest daughter, as we’ve seen already with Charlotte’s great-aunt Princess Anne.

Anne was granted this significant title in 1987 when she was 37 and until then, Anne had been known simply as HRH The Princess Anne. The Queen’s daughter is only the seventh Princess Royal in British history, following on from her own great-aunt, Princess Mary.

Other Princesses Royal have included Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter Princess Victoria and another Princess Charlotte, daughter of King George III. This would mean that if Charlotte of Cambridge is granted the Princess Royal title when William is King, she will be joining a very select group of royals.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, whilst it’s customary for the eldest daughter to become Princess Royal, it's not guaranteed, especially if there is already a relative holding that title still living, as it apparently "remains for life".

Speaking previously to TownandCountrymag.com (opens in new tab), royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained, "It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal.”

"Princess Anne had to wait until 1987 before her mother the Queen bestowed the title of Princess Royal on her, even though the title had been vacant since 1965," he added, reflecting on how it would ultimately be William’s decision in any case.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

There are many years yet before we might learn whether Princess Charlotte could take on this prestigious title, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter continues to delight people with her public appearances. Earlier this month, Princess Charlotte was chosen over Prince George and Louis (opens in new tab) to attend the Commonwealth Games and all three siblings attended multiple Platinum Jubilee events in June.

Throughout them all Charlotte showcased her confident personality and beamed and waved alongside other members of The Firm (opens in new tab) twice on the Buckingham Palace balcony where those highest in the succession joined the Queen.