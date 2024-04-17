Princess Charlotte would have meant ‘everything’ to late grandmother Princess Diana, reveals former royal butler

A former royal butler has revealed the heartbreaking way Princess Charlotte fulfilled her late grandmother Princess Diana’s biggest wish for her family.

Princess Diana has long influenced both Prince William and Kate Middleton's gentle parenting style and, while King Charles has some regrets about the way he and his first wife chose to raise their kids, the loving family dynamic is clearly very important to the Waleses.

Much like the late royal, the family always puts their children first, no matter the importance of their royal work, and are working hard to ensure that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don't feel second best to their older brother Prince George thanks to their positions as 'spares' in the royal line of succession.

But while Charlotte may be seen as a 'spare,' for her late grandmother Princess Diana the youngster would have fulfilled her biggest wish and given her the one thing she always, reportedly, desperately wanted.

That's because a former royal butler has now revealed that Princess Diana, while she loved her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, would have done anything to have another girl in the family. And while she didn't get to have a daughter following her untimely death in 1997, having a granddaughter in Princess Charlotte would have been 'everything' to her.

Speaking in the documentary The Diana Story Paul Burrell, who became Diana's close friend while working as a royal butler, shared, "To have another baby girl in the family would have made everything for Diana.

"She was robbed of the opportunity of loving her grandchildren – especially Charlotte. She would have loved Kate, too."

Despite never getting to meet her grandmother, Princess Charlotte has developed a keen interest in many of her favourite hobbies, namely in ballet dancing which is said to be what helped Diana to get through her divorce with King Charles. We're sure she would've loved to be part of Charlotte's birthday celebrations last year which reportedly saw Kate take her daughter to a ballet performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House in London.

But while she may be gone, Princess Diana is still a prominent figure in the Wales children's lives. William makes sure to keep his mother's memory alive for the youngsters, regularly talking to them about her and keeping photos of her around their family home - which is about to be renovated to give the family more space.

In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William revealed that he's "constantly talking about Granny Diana" with his children and added, "We've got more photos up 'round the house now of her, and we talk about her a bit and stuff.

"It's hard because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that — that level of detail. So, I do [when] regularly putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it's important that they know who she was and that she existed."

