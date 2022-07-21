Princess Eugenie and Beatrice ‘healing’ relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan ‘very beneficial’ for the monarchy

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice “healing” the royals’ relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is reportedly “very beneficial”.

Speculation about a supposed “rift” between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the wider Royal Family has persisted in recent years.

According to a royal commentator Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals is being “quietly” healed by Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Princess Beatrice made an adorable rare comment about her daughter Sienna (opens in new tab) .

To mark the Queen's Jubilee in June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet for the first time since they “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior royals and settled in their new LA home (opens in new tab). This exciting family reunion came amid ongoing rumors of a so-called "rift" between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the wider Royal Family.

Whilst Harry himself described his relationship with his brother Prince William in particular as one of “distance” during his and Meghan’s shocking Oprah Winfrey interview. Amid ongoing speculation about alleged tension it’s previously been suggested that Princess Eugenie is one of Harry’s “only royal connections” (opens in new tab) and could help heal things.

Now it’s been suggested that she and her sister Princess Beatrice are “quietly” mending the bond between Harry, Meghan and The Firm (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Getting candid, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed his belief to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab) that the bond between Eugenie, Beatrice and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is “beneficial” to not just them, but the entire Royal Family.

“I suspect the York sisters’ good relations with Harry and Meghan are very beneficial to the monarchy,” he claimed. “It is perhaps a relief that we don’t know any details, but the healing of rifts is best done quietly.”

Whilst according to the publication, Richard had previously spoken of his admiration for Eugenie who he believes played a part in a “tremendous amount of work” ahead of Harry and Meghan’s return for the Queen’s Jubilee.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The commentator alleged, “A tremendous amount of work went on behind the scenes that we don’t know about. Princess Eugenie, who gets on with them, very likely was involved in that.”

For the Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, which was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s only public appearance that weekend, they were seated next to Eugenie and Beatrice and their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Of the Queen's grandchildren (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Eugenie’s close bond in particular is something that has been remarked upon over the years. She, Jack and their son August even living in the Sussexes’ UK home, Frogmore Cottage, for a time.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack are understood to have paid the Duke and Duchess a visit in the US earlier this year and Harry and Meghan enjoyed a public dinner (opens in new tab) with them in Santa Barbara.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

And this sweet situation apparently wasn't a unique occurrence for the royal cousins and their spouses. As reported by People (opens in new tab), in the early days of the Sussexes' romance they supposedly went on double dates with Eugenie and Jack and the Duchess confessed to having known Eugenie already during her sit-down chat with Oprah last year.

"Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable," Meghan shared at the time. "We're friends with them as a couple."

If the suggestion of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice "healing" things between Prince Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family is correct, many fans might well be hoping it'll help bring about more adorable family reunions in the not-too-distant future.