Royal experts say Prince Harry’s close bond with cousin Princess Eugenie is his final remaining connection to his family.

It comes after the pair were spotted watching the Super Bowl together in California at the weekend, during Eugenie’s visit to Harry and Meghan’s new LA home. Their reunion shows their previously close bond is still very much intact, despite Harry’s strained relationship with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told The Mirror, “Prince Harry and his first cousin Princess Eugenie have always been close. Ever since they were children messing around on the slopes of Klosters, Switzerland, they struck up a loving empathy.

He added, “She is friends with Meghan too and was close to his two previous girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – who both attended her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.”

Sharing his thoughts on Harry’s ongoing royal rift, he said, “Now Harry is married and settled in the US and his relationship with his father, Charles, and brother, William, is fractured.

“Eugenie – who is close to the Queen – is one of his only connections to the royal family. She refuses to abandon him.”

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations underway, the Sussexes are believed to be gearing up for their big return to the UK. It’s thought their trip could be the perfect opportunity to “thrash things out” especially between the brothers.