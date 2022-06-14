The Queen had ‘tears in her eyes’ ahead of her ‘overwhelming’ balcony appearance at end of Jubilee

Queen tears - Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

The Queen held back tears ahead of her poignant last Jubilee appearance that left her feeling ‘overwhelmed’, according to a royal insider. 

The Queen reportedly had ‘tears in her eyes’ before she stepped out onto Buckingham Palace’s balcony, on the final, emotional day of her Jubilee weekend.

The Queen delighted royal fans by making three balcony appearances alongside select members of The Firm, over the course of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

These balcony sightings treated onlookers to some special family moments - from a cute sibling exchange between Princess Charlotte and Prince George to Her Majesty subtly mourning her late husband, Prince Philip.

As much as the balcony moments meant to fans, they also meant the world to the Queen, who is said to have been ‘overwhelmed’ with emotion at the incredible show of support from the nation. 

A source revealed to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), that the Queen almost didn’t make it but after a last minute phone call from Prince Charles, she decided to appear.

The long weekend will have been both a very emotional and proud moment for the Queen, as she celebrated her 70th year on the throne. She was able to share the momentous occasion with her heirs, and remember her father, King George VI, to whose own coronation she attended as a child.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

The source added, “The Queen was totally overwhelmed by the number of people waiting to see her - she had tears in her eyes before she stepped out on the balcony.”

This comes as experts predict she will become more of a ‘virtual Queen’ as she continues to suffer from "episodic mobility issues".

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. 

