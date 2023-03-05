Just three years after her cousin Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and close friend Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) made the move, Princess Eugenie is reportedly looking to ‘relocate permanently to the US.’

Princess Eugenie is reportedly planning a move to the US, with various outlets citing her closeness to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a major factor in the alleged decision.

The Princess, who is currently pregnant with her second child, has reportedly been 'eyeing up apartments in West Hollywood' with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

There appears to be a growing trend. Royals from across Europe, like Sweden’s Princess Madeleine, Norway’s Princess Martha Louise, and, of course, England's Prince Harry, now all call the US their home. Now reports from various outlets have royal fans wondering if Princess Eugenie will be the next European royal to head across the Atlantic.

According to reports in The Daily Express, Eugenie could very well be planning her US move. The Princess, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was recently spotted at a VIP art show in Los Angeles, looking “every bit the Hollywood native with a pair of sunglasses balanced on her head,” according to The Daily Express.

The Frieze LA VIP preview takes place each year, showcasing modern art from around the world. Eugenie fit right in with the crowd of famous faces, mingling with big names such as Owen Wilson and Margot Robbie.

Eugenie wore a black polo neck jumper and belted beige Carla coat by French Connection to the event, finishing the outfit with her classic Louis Vuitton’s Capucines handbag in black.

Eugenie, like many members of the royal family, is an avid lover of art. But she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, didn't just jet to LA for the art show and are currently on vacation in the US. Though it has not been confirmed, it is likely that the pair are also visiting Harry and Meghan in Montecito.

Fuelling the rumours, Eugenie is famously close with her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The trio are so close in fact, that Marie Claire reported that the Sussex's would have been two of the first to know about Eugenie’s second pregnancy.

But whatever the reasoning behind it, The Daily Express reports that Eugenie and Jack "are looking to relocate permanently to the US" and are "reportedly eyeing up apartments in West Hollywood.”

The soon-to-be family-of-four currently split their time between the UK and Portugal, where Jack works with the Discovery Land Company.

When in the UK, Eugenie and Jack stay at Frogmore Cottage - Harry and Meghan's former Windsor mansion. Following the couple's eviction, could Eugenie have been spurred to make a dramatic change?

