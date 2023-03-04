Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left “stunned” by proposed new owner of their former home Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have reportedly been left 'stunned' as their former home, Frogmore Cottage, has now allegedly been offered to the disgraced Duke of York.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been asked to leave their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, in a move that a royal expert claimed had to be linked to Harry's autobiography, Spare.

It has now been reported that the home has been offered to Prince Andrew, a fact that has reportedly left Harry and Meghan 'stunned.'

Sarah Ferguson has 'no judgement' for Harry and Meghan as she supports them amid Frogmore 'eviction'.

The royal family have seemingly broken their silence regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent projects targeting them - well, they didn't, a representative for the Sussexes did it for them.

On Wednesday, 1 March, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed that the couple had been asked to leave their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to them by the late Queen after their wedding in 2018.

King Charles III reportedly requested that the pair “vacate” the residence back in January, a move which, according to royal commentator RS Locke, can only be seen as retaliation to the release of Prince Harry’s scathing memoir, Spare.

She told The Independent that it is “impossible to believe this isn’t” related to the memoir with the expert pointing out that Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.

She said, “Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it.”

(Image credit: GOR/Getty Images)

Following the confirmation of their eviction, it has been reported by The Sun that the King has now offered the keys to the 10-bedroom property to Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly "stunned" that their former home would be gifted to the disgraced royal. Royal expert Omid Scobie wrote on Yahoo! News, "The property, they were told, is needed for someone else. It's news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family 'appalled'."

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

While The Sun have reported that Frogmore Cottage has been offered to Prince Andrew, the Duke is said to be “resisting” the move. This is because he would have to leave his current residence at Royal Lodge, where he has lived for nearly 20 years.

Nigel Cawthorne, who authored the 2020 book Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and The Palace, explained that leaving the Royal Lodge signals a major demotion for Andrew. He told The Independent, "For Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge and into Frogmore Cottage is a demotion. He can, of course, dig his heels in and refuse to move. Then Charles will have to send the bailiffs in."

