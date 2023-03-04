Kate Middleton says she wants to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to UK holiday destination that ‘she misses’

During a royal engagement earlier this week, Kate Middleton revealed to a fan that she wished to bring Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to North Wales, a holiday destination that she misses.

Kate Middleton has shared her wish for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to visit the island of Anglesey in Wales, a place Kate said "she missed".

Kate and Prince William lived in North Wales for a short time during their newlywed period while William trained to become a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force.

lived in North Wales for a short time during their newlywed period while William trained to become a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force.

Despite their hectic schedules, Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been known to take time off to spend with their three young children, Prince George, nine, Prince Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. The family of five frequently jet off to wonderful places such as Jordan and the French Alps on luxury holidays and enjoy the privacy offered by a different country.

But while the royal children may be used to ski trips and exotic holiday destinations, Kate Middleton has now hinted that she and William might have plans to take them to somewhere slightly closer to home for their next trip.

During the St. David's Day celebrations on Wednesday 1 March, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out to honour the Welsh Guards, presenting leeks to the officers and guardsmen for the St David's Day Parade. During the engagement, both Kate and William voiced their love of Wales, with Kate reminiscing about their time spent living in North Wales as a newlyweds.

Krystal Cunningham attended the event and has now revealed that Kate spoke with her about her love for the island of Anglesey in North Wales. She told PEOPLE that Kate "said she missed" the island and wanted to bring Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for a visit.

Krystal said, "She's hoping to take her children there and show them the beautiful beaches."

Wales has held a special place in Kate and William's hearts and their love for the country was cemented far before they received the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple moved to the Welsh island of Anglesey in 2010, the year before they wed, while Prince William trained to become a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force. He then went on to work as an air sea rescue pilot for the RAF while Kate worked remotely for her parents' party decoration company, Party Pieces.

The pair were still living in Anglesey when they they welcomed their first child together, Prince George in 2013. Their Anglesey cottage afforded the family some much needed privacy during their first years as a family of three but, during a visit to a children's centre in Cardiff in 2020, Kate revealed that the remote location left her feeling isolated after giving birth.

She revealed, "I was chatting to some of the mums, I had just had George and William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here when George was a tiny, tiny little baby, in the middle of Anglesey.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts, so if only I'd had a centre like this at a certain time."

