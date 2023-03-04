Kate Middleton loves this clutch bag so much she has it in 12 different colours
The clutch has been a staple for the Princess since 2012
Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) staple bag has been revealed - and she loves the style so much she carries the £395 clutch in a whopping 12 different colours!
- Kate Middleton's favourite bag has been revealed as Emmy London’s Natasha Clutch, with the royal being spotted carrying the clutch style on a variety of royal engagements.
- The Princess loves the style so much that she has the same bag in 12 different colours, each one matching a different outfit worn during royal engagements.
Everyone has that one item in their wardrobe that is just perfect for all occasions. It becomes a staple and we seek it out in varying colours and patterns because we already know we will wear or use it often. For Kate Middleton, this item is a simple suede clutch.
The sleek bag is a staple for the Princess of Wales and has been since she was first spotted carrying the clutch in 2012. Since then, Kate has re-brought the bag in 12 different colours ranging from classic black to Barbie pink, and has been seen carrying the £395 style during many royal engagements.
Kate has been snapped carrying Emmy London's Natasha Clutch on more than 15 different occasions. From attending Christmas church service, to a trip to the Bahamas, to a portrait unveiling, this is one bag that Kate cannot live without.
It's no wonder that the bag is one of Kate's favourites. Each bag, made from high-quality suede, is handcrafted in Portugal and features a 100% suede lining. They arrive in an Emmy London dust bag for protection and also feature a magnetic popper closing.
While the bag is a clutch style, each one also comes with a detachable strap. The Natasha Clutch is currently available to buy from the Emmy London website for £395 (opens in new tab).
The British brand has been selling the clutch bag since 2011, just a year before Kate was spotted with the piece. The brand’s founder, Emmy Scarterfield, told Page Six Style that it is the “simplicity” of Kate's signature clutch that “makes it such an effortless, yet polished finishing touch.”
Interestingly, while the design includes a detachable strap, Kate Middleton has never been seen sporting it with any of her Natasha bags, choosing to simply carry the clutch in her hand instead.
Pictures of Kate across the years show that, while she owns the piece in a variety of colours, the Princess favours the dark green colour way of the clutch the most. She was pictured carrying it four times in 2019 alone, and then was spotted with it again during a 2022 outing at the Queen Elizabeth II Award For British Design.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
