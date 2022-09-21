Queen and Prince Philip’s love forever honoured in special grave detail

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen and Prince Philip’s love has been forever honoured in a special new detail in the King George VI Memorial Chapel where Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest.

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor following her State Funeral and Committal Service.

The Queen was buried along with Prince Philip and a new ledger stone has inscribed their names together.

Following a majestic State Funeral (opens in new tab) that was watched by millions of people in the UK alone and a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, Queen Elizabeth II was buried (opens in new tab) in Windsor on the evening of 19th September. This private burial was attended by the King and other close family members and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch laid to rest with her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip and the Queen had been married (opens in new tab) for 73 years when he passed away aged 99 last April.

Now the Queen and Prince Philip’s love has been forever honoured with a special new detail added to the King George VI Memorial Chapel where the monarch was buried along with her "strength and stay".

The Memorial Chapel is also the final resting place of the late Queen’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and her sister Princess Margaret. Both the royal couples have now been commemorated on a brand new ledger stone at the chapel.

As reported by the BBC (opens in new tab), Buckingham Palace has said that the new ledger stone set into the floor of the chapel has replaced a black stone slab that was there before and which only had the names of the Queen’s mother and father inscribed on it.

The recent change has now seen Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s names added under a medal star for the Order of the Garter which all four royals were members of, as well as their dates of birth and death.

When Prince Philip passed away in 2021 his coffin was placed in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel where it remained ready to be moved to join his wife Queen Elizabeth’s coffin after her death.

The Queen and Prince Philip’s love was legendary and as people across the world continue to mourn Her Majesty’s loss, many members of The Firm (opens in new tab) have reflected on the comfort they have drawn from knowing the couple are now reunited.

In a heartfelt statement, her granddaughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie declared, “We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you.”

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Whilst one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren (opens in new tab), Prince Louis reportedly told his mother the Princess of Wales that the Queen was “with great grandpa” now.

Following the Queen’s passing, Windsor Castle is currently closed to the public however The Telegraph (opens in new tab) has reported that the residence will reopen on September 29th with visitors able to tour St George’s Chapel. The national mourning period has drawn to an end but the Royal Family’s official mourning period continues until seven days after Her Majesty’s funeral.