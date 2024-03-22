Queen Camilla gives hilarious insight into her grandson’s personality - but causes confusion over his name

During a recent engagement, Queen Camilla offered up some hilarious insight into her grandson Louis' personality - but with two Louis in the family, royal fans are confused about who she was talking about!

The royal family is a big family. As well as all the senior royals of The Firm and those in the royal line of succession, you've also got those royal-adjacent relatives like Kate Middleton's parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, and Prince William and Prince Harry's Spencer relatives like Earl Charles Spencer who recently revealed Princess Diana's biggest childhood fear.

That family only further expands when you consider Queen Consort Camilla's family. When she married King Charles III, her two children and, subsequently, her 10 grandchildren were added to the family tree. Their family get-togethers must be one hell of a party!

And with such a big family, some overlap is sure to occur and cause confusion. This fact was highlighted during Camilla's most recent royal engagement in the Isle of Man.

Meeting with royal fans, Camilla got talking to the mother of a small boy called Louis. As they spoke, Camilla hilariously quipped, "I have a Louis grandson... quite a handful," according to Sky News. Many royal fans immediately assumed she was speaking about Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child. Her comment fits with his public persona, the cheeky behaviour we often see from the youngster. But Buckingham Palace quickly came in to clear up the speculation.

"Buckingham Palace has since clarified that the Queen was referring to grandson Louis Lopes," Hello! magazine shared.

The clarification makes sense when you consider the history of who is, and isn't, classed as Camilla's grandchild. Experts have previously claimed that Camilla ‘is not a step-grandmother’ to the Wales children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, as their dad, William, doesn't want her to replace the role of his mother, the late Princess Diana. As such, it would be unlikely that she would publicly call Prince Louis her grandson.

Still, we're sure she undertakes some grandmotherly duties for the youngsters. By all accounts, she is a great granny. Her ex-daughter-in-law, Sarah Parker Bowles, previously told the Lorraine show, "She’s an amazing granny. She's really hands-on, and she's really into it.

"She wants to know everything that they're into. She loves jewellery and she's really knowledgeable about it. Lola is obsessed as well, so they always chat about that."

