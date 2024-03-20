Rumours about Kate Middleton’s health have had a massive ‘impact’ on her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, reveals royal expert

A royal expert has shared how the conspiracy theories and rumours surrounding Kate Middleton’s health and absence from royal life have massively 'affected' her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

As the internet frenzy around her absence from royal life continues to spark questions as to where Kate Middleton is, Kate and her husband Prince William have only one thing on their mind - their family.

Despite the fact that Buckingham Palace and The Firm have tried to protect Kate as she takes necessary time to recover, recuperate, and rest after her surgery, their efforts have done little to calm the rumours flying about. Not only is this sure to be something unsettling and worrying for Kate herself, but one royal expert has revealed that the media frenzy has had a huge, and negative, impact on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are very 'protective' of their mother.

Speaking about Kate's mindset as she tries to ignore public comments, royal biographer Ingrid Seward, who recently spoke to The Mirror, said, "The accompanying praise or criticism will not be fun to deal with, but it is what she signed up for when she married William.

"The reality of the social media storm of the past couple of weeks was not however what she ever expected. Not only did it affect her but the children. They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell."

But it's not just the recent struggles with Kate's health that are impacting the family and their wellbeing. The expert also shares that they're still dealing with the fallout of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal life and the subsequent publishing of Harry's memoir Spare, in which he detailed some shocking stories such as an alleged fight with his brother William.

"For the next couple of weeks over the Easter school holidays, Wills and Kate are hunkering down and concentrating on their family life," Seward revealed. "They have been working hard picking up all the pieces since the departure of Harry and Meghan.

"And they have kept silent over the unpleasant slurs made in Harry's book published a year ago. Kate is made of strong stuff as are all the Middleton women. But it doesn't stop her being hurt. They deserve some final downtime with their kids before it all starts up again."

Until she does break cover and return to royal life, we hope Kate is fitting in all the relaxation she can, indulging herself with the best 5-minute face masks and taking time to try out self-care ideas that can boost health and manage stress.

