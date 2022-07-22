The Queen’s birthday tribute to Prince George features iconic photo - and it’s so adorable!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen’s birthday tribute to Prince George featured a particularly iconic photo from her Jubilee celebrations and it’s got fans feeling emotional.

Her Majesty has shared a lovely post wishing her great-grandson Prince George a happy ninth birthday and it features a special photo.

Fans expressed their delight at the “adorable” snap which was taken at the Jubilee.

In recent months fans have been treated to some lovely glimpses of the Queen’s great-grandchildren (opens in new tab), Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at several high profile events. From the Platinum Jubilee Pageant to George rivalling Louis’ Jubilee cuteness (opens in new tab) at Wimbledon, it’s lovely to see them out and about. And when it comes to their birthdays, the tradition of sharing pictures and messages to mark their big days is still going strong amongst The Firm (opens in new tab) this year.

Prince George beamed at the beach (opens in new tab) in a beautiful photo taken by Kate Middleton to mark his 9th birthday on July 22nd, which was re-shared alongside a sweet message from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Whilst the Queen’s birthday tribute to Prince George is especially adorable and features a pretty iconic photo…

Taking to social media on George’s birthday, the official Royal Family account shared a heartfelt message that read, “Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”

This sweet birthday post from the monarch has become a lovely tradition in recent years just like the release of birthday portraits taken by Kate. But the Queen’s birthday tribute this year is very special as her choice of picture highlights her close bond with George.

The photo is one of just her and George taken as the Queen took to the Buckingham Palace balcony for the second time at her Jubilee celebrations alongside those highest in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab). In it, the 9-year-old can be seen gazing in admiration at his remarkable great-grandmother as she smiles back.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This particular photo of such an iconic moment is incredibly sweet and fans were quick to share their delight at the emotion shown in this lovely snap.

“Such a beautiful picture of Prince George with his gan gan! So much love and respect in his eyes for her happy birthday to him! I hope he will have a great, super fun day surrounded by his loved ones”, one person declared joyfully.

“Awwww so adorable Happy birthday Prince George”, someone else wrote, echoing this sentiment.

“Such a powerful image”, another person responded, seemingly reflecting on the significance of the snap showing the current monarch and the future King together.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen’s birthday tribute to Prince George comes as body language expert Judi James previously suggested to The Mirror (opens in new tab) that he could have learnt from his great-grandmother at the Jubilee.

"This very touching royal line-up on the balcony provided a glimpse of the past, present and future of the monarchy in one perfect pose,” she explained, before claiming, “Not only has the Queen been able to remind her heirs of both the sense of duty they need to inherit but also the way they should never take themselves too seriously or to forget to have fun”.

In light of this, the choice to showcase this important line-up moment with a close-up picture of the Queen and George for his 9th birthday could be seen as all the more heart-warming.