Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could miss heartfelt family reunion this summer

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could potentially miss a heartfelt family reunion this summer if previous trips and royal tradition is anything to go on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have tended to return to the UK for major moments and occasions since they “stepped back”.

If they don’t fly back again this summer they won’t get to enjoy a break at Balmoral where many of the royals are expected to visit the Queen.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as we revealed Kate Middleton’s heartache following the death of a friend and close confidant (opens in new tab) .

After much speculation about whether or not they’d attend, royal fans were left delighted when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the rest of The Firm (opens in new tab). This marked the Sussex family’s first visit all together since Harry and Meghan “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior royals and settled in their new LA home (opens in new tab).

The Jubilee weekend is understood to have made all the more exciting for the Sussexes as it’s thought the Queen finally got to meet their daughter Lilibet in person. But whilst this would undoubtedly have been an incredibly special moment, Harry, Meghan and their kids could be set to miss out on a heartfelt family reunion this summer…

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Since stepping back from their former roles, Duchess Meghan has only returned to the UK twice and the Duke of Sussex has generally only flown back for public events or major family occasions. These range from joining the royals in mourning at Prince Philip’s funeral, to unveiling a new Princess Diana statue (opens in new tab) and marking the Jubilee.

And although Prince Harry and Meghan’s secret meeting (opens in new tab) with the Queen at Windsor in April was private, it’s understood to have only been a brief visit before they travelled onwards to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Whilst Prince Harry’s concern about the level of security his family have in the UK is something that’s been reported in recent months.

All of this could perhaps suggest that another Sussex family trip to the UK over the next few months for a more spontaneous visit is unlikely. If this does turn out to be the case, then it could mean that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet miss out on a wonderful private reunion with the Queen and possibly other royals at Balmoral.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty enjoys a well-earned few months of relaxation and family time from August-October at her Aberdeenshire home. Over the years she’s been visited by many of her relatives and it’s understood that on occasions they’ve overlapped their stays in Scotland to spend time together.

As reported by Express.co.uk (opens in new tab) a royal source once claimed to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl that, "It has become a tradition in recent years that the Bank Holiday weekend is the final family get-together before Christmas and everyone is invited. In the past, it has turned into one big sleepover with lots of the Queen’s grandchildren (opens in new tab) and great-grandchildren.”

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The monarch's family time with some of her great-grandchildren at her Scottish home has even been captured in a sweet snap taken by Kate Middleton back in 2018. It’s not yet known which royals could travel to Balmoral again this summer, with the Queen yet to depart from her Berkshire home.

And if the Sussexes don’t end up flying back to the UK again this summer, they will sadly not get to join either the Queen or potentially other family members too for some relaxing time away from the public eye.

Though there will no doubt be many royal fans hoping that Prince Harry and Meghan could make a surprise trip over the coming months.