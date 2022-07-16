The Queen told aides ‘Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming’ before Prince Philip’s funeral, book claims

Queen expressed relief when Meghan couldn’t make the funeral, book alleges

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/WPA Pool/Future)
Anna Bailey
By
published

The Queen was overheard saying "thank goodness Meghan is not coming" before her husband’s funeral last year, according to a new book.

Tom Bower, an investigative journalist who previously wrote unofficial biographies of Boris Johnson and Richard Branson, has written a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The book titled ‘Revenge’ claims to be a “characteristically explosive and rigorously researched account of the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family, touching on every aspect of scandal and suspicion”.

In it, he reveals the Queen expressed relief that the Duchess of Sussex couldn't attend the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. The monarch allegedly told aides of her feelings in a “clear voice” as she prepared to mourn her late husband.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Buckingham Palace, in line with its long-standing policy to never issue responses to unofficial books, declined to comment. 

The “non-specific” claim has also been met with scepticism from those close to the Queen. They questioned whether her focus would be anywhere other than on her late husband on the trying day of his lockdown funeral.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The Duke's funeral (opens in new tab)took place on April 12, 2021. Due to pandemic restrictions, the touching farewell to Philip only allowed for 30 guests to be inside St George's Chapel for the proceedings and royal fans were saddened to see Her Majesty the Queen sitting alone for the service.

At the time, it was reported that Meghan was unable to attend (opens in new tab), staying in California on doctor’s orders as she was pregnant. She reportedly made her own 'private arrangements’ to mark Philip's life.

Related features: 

Explore More
The Queen Meghan Markle Prince Philip
Anna Bailey
Anna Bailey

Anna Bailey is the editor of GoodTo. She joined the team in June 2018 but has been a lifestyle writer and online editor for more than 14 years. Career highlights include Lifestyle Editor at ITV.com, Features Editor at MSN UK and Digital Lifestyle Editor for UKTV. Anna has always loved attending weddings and big family occasions. She combined this interest with her passion for interviewing people about the subjects that matter to them most to become a wedding and baby naming celebrant, fully accredited by Humanists UK.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.