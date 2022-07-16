The Queen told aides ‘Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming’ before Prince Philip’s funeral, book claims
Queen expressed relief when Meghan couldn’t make the funeral, book alleges
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen was overheard saying "thank goodness Meghan is not coming" before her husband’s funeral last year, according to a new book.
- In his new book, investigative reporter Tom Bower alleged that the Queen expressed relief over Meghan's absence, prior to Prince Philip's funeral
- The “non-specific” claim has been met with scepticism from those close to the Queen.
- This royal news comes after the Queen made a heartwarming surprise appearance with Princess Anne at Thames Hospice (opens in new tab).
Tom Bower, an investigative journalist who previously wrote unofficial biographies of Boris Johnson and Richard Branson, has written a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The book titled ‘Revenge’ claims to be a “characteristically explosive and rigorously researched account of the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family, touching on every aspect of scandal and suspicion”.
In it, he reveals the Queen expressed relief that the Duchess of Sussex couldn't attend the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. The monarch allegedly told aides of her feelings in a “clear voice” as she prepared to mourn her late husband.
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Buckingham Palace, in line with its long-standing policy to never issue responses to unofficial books, declined to comment.
The “non-specific” claim has also been met with scepticism from those close to the Queen. They questioned whether her focus would be anywhere other than on her late husband on the trying day of his lockdown funeral.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Duke's funeral (opens in new tab)took place on April 12, 2021. Due to pandemic restrictions, the touching farewell to Philip only allowed for 30 guests to be inside St George's Chapel for the proceedings and royal fans were saddened to see Her Majesty the Queen sitting alone for the service.
At the time, it was reported that Meghan was unable to attend (opens in new tab), staying in California on doctor’s orders as she was pregnant. She reportedly made her own 'private arrangements’ to mark Philip's life.
Related features:
Anna Bailey is the editor of GoodTo. She joined the team in June 2018 but has been a lifestyle writer and online editor for more than 14 years. Career highlights include Lifestyle Editor at ITV.com, Features Editor at MSN UK and Digital Lifestyle Editor for UKTV. Anna has always loved attending weddings and big family occasions. She combined this interest with her passion for interviewing people about the subjects that matter to them most to become a wedding and baby naming celebrant, fully accredited by Humanists UK.
-
-
Who left Love Island last night - and which islanders could make it to the finals?
Love Island fans had to say goodbye to two more contestants in another shock double dumping
By Anna Bailey • Published
-
Does everyone on Universal Credit get the £650 cost of living payment?
By Sarah Handley • Published
-
The Queen makes a heartwarming surprise visit alongside Princess Anne
The Queen made a surprise visit alongside her daughter, Princess Anne for a poignant appearance at Thames Hospice.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
'Frail’ Queen leaves royal fans emotional in photos of latest engagement
Royal fans have expressed their upset over how 'frail' the Queen looks during her most recent appearance
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle preparing for exciting US trip with Prince Harry in honor of huge moment
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be visiting New York in a matter of days as he’s set to make an important speech…
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The Queen's 'official unhappiness' with Cambridges' helicopter use over 'crash' fears
The Queen is reportedly unhappy about Prince William and Kate Middleton flying by royal helicopter
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The Queen's relaxing getaway following busy Scotland trip
The Queen has headed back to Sandringham for a mini-break following her busy schedule during Holyrood Week
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen was gifted an impressive boozy gift from Nicola Sturgeon
The Queen was presented with a bottle of pricey whisky from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Meghan Markle dubs Prince Harry a ‘feminist’ as she reveals their 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling
Meghan Markle hailed Prince Harry a 'feminist' as she detailed their reaction to the overturning of Roe v Wade
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published