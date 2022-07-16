The Queen told aides ‘Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming’ before Prince Philip’s funeral, book claims

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen was overheard saying "thank goodness Meghan is not coming" before her husband’s funeral last year, according to a new book.

In his new book, investigative reporter Tom Bower alleged that the Queen expressed relief over Meghan's absence, prior to Prince Philip's funeral

The “non-specific” claim has been met with scepticism from those close to the Queen.

Tom Bower, an investigative journalist who previously wrote unofficial biographies of Boris Johnson and Richard Branson, has written a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The book titled ‘Revenge’ claims to be a “characteristically explosive and rigorously researched account of the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family, touching on every aspect of scandal and suspicion”.

In it, he reveals the Queen expressed relief that the Duchess of Sussex couldn't attend the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. The monarch allegedly told aides of her feelings in a “clear voice” as she prepared to mourn her late husband.

Buckingham Palace, in line with its long-standing policy to never issue responses to unofficial books, declined to comment.

The “non-specific” claim has also been met with scepticism from those close to the Queen. They questioned whether her focus would be anywhere other than on her late husband on the trying day of his lockdown funeral.

The Duke's funeral (opens in new tab)took place on April 12, 2021. Due to pandemic restrictions, the touching farewell to Philip only allowed for 30 guests to be inside St George's Chapel for the proceedings and royal fans were saddened to see Her Majesty the Queen sitting alone for the service.

At the time, it was reported that Meghan was unable to attend (opens in new tab), staying in California on doctor’s orders as she was pregnant. She reportedly made her own 'private arrangements’ to mark Philip's life.

