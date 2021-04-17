We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle made herself present at Prince Philip’s funeral in a touching and subtle way, paying tribute to him in a personal way as she was unable to attend the service in person.

Pregnant Meghan was advised not to fly to the UK to go to the funeral with Prince Harry.

After Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip had died at the age of 99 last week, Prince Harry travelled to England from his LA home in order to attend the funeral.

Due to current pandemic restrictions, the touching farewell to Philip only allowed for 30 guests to be inside St George’s Chapel for the proceedings and royal fans were saddened to see Her Majesty the Queen sitting alone for the service.

Meghan, who is in her third trimester of her second pregnancy and set to welcome a baby girl in the summer, was advised not to travel but reportedly made her own ‘private arrangements’ to mark Philip’s life.

She and son Archie are said to have watched the funeral via live stream from California and the Duchess of Sussex made sure to pay her respects in a personal way.

It’s been confirmed that Meghan left a hand written note to the Duke of Edinburgh and asked for it to be left alongside a wreath which included the flowers of Greece and sea holly in honour of the Royal Marines.

It is not known what Meghan wrote in her message to Philip, but she is known to be skilled in calligraphy so no doubt penned the note in beautiful letters.

Meghan’s personal tribute comes after it was reported that she feels ready to ‘forgive’ the royal family and move on from the tensions grown since she and Harry stepped back from royal life.

A friend of the Sussexes is said to have told the Daily Mail, “Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.”

They added that Meghan is ready to “forgive and move on”.