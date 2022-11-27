Meghan Markle to continue a charitable childhood tradition with Archie and Lilibet this Christmas
Archie and Lilibet may have a very different Christmas to the average child
Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) is set to continue a heartwarming and charitable Christmas tradition from her childhood with her own two children, Lilibet and Archie.
- Meghan Markle has revealed that her childhood Christmas's were spent helping the homeless or sick, with many believing this will lead her to continue the tradition with her and Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) children, Archie and Lilibet.
- Meghan has previously shared that she is already instilling charitable values into her children, teaching them to look after those less fortunate.
During both their royal and post-royal lives, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been keen to step up and support charitable causes. This is something they also wish to instil in the minds of their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.
Meghan has often shared how important she feels it is to teach her children to look after those less fortunate and has revealed that the belief stems from her own childhood. Even on Christmas day, when many are sleeping in, eating far too much food, and catching up with family members, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet will likely be doing something a little different.
In an interview with People, Meghan revealed that, when she was younger, her Christmas's were spent helping the homeless or sick, and this may also be the way Archie and Lilibet spend their holidays.
"Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot," she told People. "Buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright.
"This is what I grew up seeing, so that is what I grew up being: a young adult with a social consciousness to do what I could, and to, at the very least, speak up when I knew something was wrong."
In her 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan shared how she is already teaching Archie to care for the homeless. During the interview, Meghan took the journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to pick Archie up from school, with Davis documenting the ride.
She wrote, "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.
"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars."
