Kate Middleton pays tribute to the late Queen with rare royal brooch

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) took royal fans' breath away when she stepped out at this week's state dinner, but did you notice the sentimental brooch pinned to her dress?

At this week's state banquet, Kate Middleton paid tribute to the Queen (opens in new tab) by wearing a rare brooch that is only gifted to select members of the royal family.

Kate was awarded the brooch by Queen Elizabeth, making her one of just seven royals to currently own one.

If you managed to take your eyes off of the stunning Jenny Packham evening gown Kate Middleton wore to this week's state banquet held in honour of the president of South Africa, you may have noticed a glistening diamond brooch sitting on the left side of her chest.

This small brooch, pinned to her chest with a piece of yellow ribbon, is more than just a brooch. It is the Royal Family Order and was awarded to Kate by the late Queen Elizabeth.

The brooch is an extremely unique and rare item that features a portrait of the young Queen Elizabeth surrounded by diamonds and dangling from a crown.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Since the 1800s, in a tradition started by King George IV, every British monarch has given some version of these brooches to important women in the royal family. Each brooch features the portrait of the monarch who awarded it, and a different colour ribbon is used to further differentiate between monarchs.

According to the Court Jeweller, the piece is awarded to women as a substitute for the commemorative medals gifted to male royals and allows royal women to illustrate their 'belonging' to the Royal Family Order.

The late Queen herself used to wear two Royal Family Orders. Sitting on a pink ribbon was one from her father, King George VI, and on a pale blue ribbon, one for her grandfather, George V.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Queen's Royal Order is currently owned by only seven royals; Kate Middleton, the Queen Consort, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester and the Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

