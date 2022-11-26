Resurfaced video highlights Prince Harry’s “desperation” over Meghan Markle’s mental health struggle

A 2019 video of Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle has resurfaced online after fans realised it was taken just hours after Meghan told her husband she was struggling with suicidal thoughts. (opens in new tab)

A 2019 video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has garnered more than 1.5m views on TikTok after royal fans noticed it was filmed just hours after Meghan Markle shared her mental health struggles with her husband.

The video shows a somber and straight-faced Harry trying to comfort his wife as they carry out a royal engagement in front of hundreds of fans.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince Harry's memoir Spare is FREE on Amazon in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab)

A video taken of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a charity engagement at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019 has resurfaced after the royal couple shared that, just hours before they attended, Meghan told her husband she was having suicidal thoughts.

The TikTok clip has fans pointing out the “desperation” in Prince Harry’s face as he grabs Meghan’s hand, looks up at the ceiling and lets out a sigh. Other people commented on Meghan's skill at putting on a brave face with one fan writing, "She’s masking. She’s holding it together and showing them what they want to see. His perfect wife.”

(Image credit: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In March 2021, Meghan Markle revealed in her now infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had contemplated suicide while working as a senior member of the royal family.

Meghan detailed the moment she told her husband she was having suicidal thoughts, revealing that she did so just hours before the pair were filmed attending the Cirque du Soleil charity performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London in January 2019.

“One of the things that still haunts me is this photograph that someone had sent me [of her at the Royal Albert Hall that night]," Meghan said during the interview, saying that she “zoomed in" on the picture and saw "the truth of what that moment was."

Prince Harry has since opened up about the night Meghan, who was six months pregnant with Archie at the time, told him she had thought about ending her life. In his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, he shared, “What perhaps people don’t understand is, earlier that evening Meghan decided to share with me the suicidal thoughts and the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.

“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it, she wasn’t crazy, she wasn’t self-medicating – be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane, yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.

“Because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle. And then we had to get changed and jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event and then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything is okay.”

Related articles: