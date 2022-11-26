Camilla Queen Consort appeared anxious around Prince William and Kate Middleton despite the family’s ‘united front’ at state dinner

While members of the royal family stunned in their finery (opens in new tab) at a state dinner earlier this week, Camilla Queen Consort appeared to exhibit a “small gesture of anxiety” when Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) came by her.

On the 22nd of November, King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton took part in the state dinner for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

During the event, while the foursome put on a 'united family front', a body language expert pointed out a “small gesture of anxiety” showed by Camilla Parker Bowles as Prince William and Kate Middleton came near.

Earlier this week, on the 22nd of November, the royal family adorned all the appropriate jewels to formally welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to the country ahead of a state dinner.

While national anthems were played and guards were inspected, Camilla Parker Bowles appeared to be nervous, displaying a potential sign of “anxiety” when Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived.

Judi James, a body language expert, examined the ceremonial welcome and broke down some of Camilla's behaviour.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

When the time came for Camilla to say hello to and welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton to the event, Judi pointed out a movement from Camilla that hinted at some possible discomfort.

Speaking to The Express, Judi described a “small gesture of anxiety” from the 75-year-old that saw her lift "her bag in front of her torso.” James described this action as a “barrier gesture.”

However, the act marked an incredibly brief moment during the state visit and the rest of the night, according to Judi James, showed the family as "the new top tier of the Firm."

(Image credit: aron Chown - Pool /Getty Images)

Judi James explained that King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton seemed eager to demonstrate a “family vibe.”

“Smiles, chatting, and polite body language signals all round” showed the foursome's “desire to show a unified front and a family vibe from the new top tier of the Firm,” she told The Express.

In the expert’s opinion, Camilla promoted this family look, “not just with her maternal-looking smiles but in the way she turned her head to join in the conversation between William and Kate.”

Meanwhile Kate and William showed how easily they are slipping into their new roles. Kate's dimpled smile and raised brows showed a polite and attentive engagement as Camilla spoke to her, with William's relaxed hand positions showing he was in listening rather than speaking mode, according to Judi.

