Royal fans notice adorable family touches in Prince William’s office and the tributes are seriously sweet

Prince William has added some sweet family tributes to his office decor and royal fans cannot get over how adorable it is.

Royal fans were given a glimpse into Prince William's home office during an Instagram live video and couldn't help but notice the sweet family touches he's added to the space.

As well as a photo of his children sitting on his sideboard, William has a framed photo of the picture released to mark his and Kate Middleton's engagement.

As Prince William gears up to celebrate the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards later this year, royal fans are hoping they will get another candid look into the Prince's life with an Instagram Live Q&A like he conducted two years ago to talk about the initiative.

As well as hearing about the environmental activism so close to his heart and the heart of Prince George who William revealed was left 'confused and annoyed' at the state of the planet after a simple school activity, fans who tuned into the video were treated to a rare look at the Prince's private office.

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out the sweet family touches William had included in the space's decor including an adorable photo of his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as a lovely picture of him and Kate Middleton.

As William sat in a chair centre-frame and facing the camera, he answered fan questions about everything from climate change to whether or not he believes unicorns are real.

But as he spoke, fans in the comments grew increasingly excited as they pointed out to each other that, if you looked closely at the sideboard directly behind him, you could see a framed portrait boasting the picture released of himself and Kate Middleton that was released to mark their engagement in 2010.

A year after the photo was taken, William, who sits first in line to the throne tied the knot with his future Queen of England in a ceremony watched by 26 million people. Their wedding took place at Westminster Abbey in London, the same historic venue that the Queen said 'I do' to Philip over 75 years prior.

But the sweet photo of him and his wife was not the only family tribute in William's work space. On another sideboard barley visible in the camera frame, sat a sweet photo of William's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in their school uniforms.

We can only assume that, should William take part in another live Q&A for this year's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, we would see a photo of his youngest son, Prince Louis, sitting pride of place with the other family pictures.

If we do not get a Q&A though, there is a likelihood William could take part in other media interviews to boost the profile of his initiative. Just before Earthshot was launched back in 2020, William appeared on the BBC podcast Newscast and seemingly forgot royal impartiality as he slammed billionaire 'space tourists' like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, for using their money to further space travel instead of helping to solve the climate crisis.

During the interview, he said, "We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”