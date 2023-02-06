Sad reality for Prince George as 'dream job' he's 'obsessed' with can never be reached

Prince George apparently has dreams of becoming a police officer when he's older, but unfortunately for the royal tot, it's highly unlikely he'll ever be able to achieve this goal.

Prince George reportedly has shown interest in becoming a police officer when he's older, but it's very unlikely he'll ever be able to make this dream a reality.

Prince William has previously revealed that his eldest son is "obsessed" with all things police-related.

In other royal news, King Charles and Prince William ‘have never been closer’ despite disagreements over Prince Harry’s attendance at coronation, claims friend.



Prince George has reportedly shown interest in being a police officer when he grows up, but sadly for the junior royal, his vision is unlikely to ever materialize.

The royal heir's career goal was first revealed in December 2017, when Prince William delivered a handwritten note on behalf of his eldest son to a Finnish Santa Clause in Helsinki. In the letter, George asked the mythical figure for just one Christmas gift – a toy police car. His passion for law enforcement made headlines once again in 2018, after the Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards at Kensington Palace.

According to Scotland Yard officer Jayne Richardson, Prince William revealed at the reception that George was 'obsessed' with all things police-related.

Speaking to the press, the commissioner recalled that she joked to the future King, "Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets" after telling him that the force was recruiting.

“And he said, ‘Well he does like the police at the moment’.”

(Image credit: Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

It's also understood that William told Richardson that George was "obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything."

Sadly for Prince George, his chances of becoming a police officer are nearly zero. As the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, he is currently second in line to the British throne and will therefore succeed William as King someday. It's been widely reported that George discovered his regal fate as the head of the Royal Family when he was just seven years old.

"William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal ‘service and duty’ would particularly involve,” royal author Robert Lacey writes in Battle of Brothers.