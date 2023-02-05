King Charles and Prince William ‘have never been closer’ despite disagreements over Prince Harry’s attendance at coronation, claims friend
“He will do what his father wants”
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
While the Royal Family's dwindling relations with Prince Harry (opens in new tab) make headlines, King Charles and Prince William (opens in new tab) have reportedly 'never been closer,' with a friend of William's claiming "He will do what his father wants.”
- King Charles and Prince William are reportedly arguing over whether or not Prince Harry should be invited to the King's coronation this year, though this disagreement has done nothing to affect their strong relationship.
- An unnamed friend of William's has claimed that the father/son duo 'have never been closer.'
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), King Charles' huge decision for Archie and Lilibet that's still 'up in the air' (opens in new tab).
Though the Royal Family's radio silence has made it pretty clear they have no intention of patching up relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab), they are working to strengthen other familial bonds.
Talking to The Daily Beast, a friend of Prince William's claimed that Prince William and King Charles have "never been closer." Despite their strong relationship, the friend admitted that they are arguing over whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be invited to the Coronation later this year.
According to the source, William and Harry's relationship is now "non-existent," with the heir to the throne reportedly saying he would prefer it if Harry was not at the historic event on 6 May.
Harry has thrown a series of serious allegations at The Firm, painting his brother in a particularly bad light. When asked if William would block the King's reported wishes for Harry to be at the Coronation, the friend said, "William is strong-minded, determined and unafraid to voice his opinion.
"But he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course he will do what his father wants. They have never been closer."
As the Coronation creeps closer, speculation about Harry and Meghan's attendance continues to fly. As reported by The Express, it is believed that King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to 'broker a deal' with the royal couple about their attendance.
The King's alleged move follows the results of a recent YouGov poll that showed 43% of the 3,024 Britons surveyed wanted Harry and Meghan to be invited to the event. 39% said they should not be invited and 18% said they did not know either way.
However, an earlier poll published by the Evening Standard showed that the majority of Britons want Harry at the Coronation, with 60% agreeing that he should be offered a place at the ceremony.
Related articles:
- Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks following release of memoir, Spare (opens in new tab)
- King Charles to miss out on this huge royal honour the Queen held for more than 30 years (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton isn’t getting her hopes up over this gift from Prince William on Valentine’s Day (opens in new tab)
- Prince William reveals who does the cooking in the Wales' household (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry recalls moment William used 'soul-crushing' three words about Princess Diana (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving attention away from documentaries and towards ‘rom coms’ and ‘feel good’ programmes’ for upcoming Netflix projects
The couple are reportedly focusing on ‘fictional’ and ‘scripted’ content
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle sparks rumours she could relaunch her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ this month
Meghan shut down the blog in 2017 after she started dating Prince Harry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles' huge decision for Archie and Lilibet that's still 'up in the air'
King Charles III has a huge decision still to make that could affect the future of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles to miss out on this huge royal honour the Queen held for more than 30 years
King Charles won't be given a special royal honour that his mother had
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton isn’t getting her hopes up over this gift from Prince William on Valentine’s Day
The Princess of Wales has been honest when it comes to what her husband is unlikely to gift her on February 14th.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles’ Balmoral estate is looking for new staff as the monarch advertises unique job role
The role has been described as an ‘exciting opportunity’
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte to miss out on this honour after King Charles has 'change of heart'
Princess Charlotte was thought to be set for a special new title
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry taught the Queen Mother to impersonate Ali G
Prince Harry loved pulling pranks on his relatives
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William reveals who does the cooking in the Wales' household
The Prince admitted he struggles in the kitchen
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
How Prince William and Kate are raising their kids 'Carole Middleton's way'
The Prince of Wales is said to be raising his kids differently to how he was brought up, royal expert claims
By Selina Maycock • Published