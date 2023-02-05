King Charles and Prince William ‘have never been closer’ despite disagreements over Prince Harry’s attendance at coronation, claims friend

While the Royal Family's dwindling relations with Prince Harry (opens in new tab) make headlines, King Charles and Prince William (opens in new tab) have reportedly 'never been closer,' with a friend of William's claiming "He will do what his father wants.”

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly arguing over whether or not Prince Harry should be invited to the King's coronation this year, though this disagreement has done nothing to affect their strong relationship.

An unnamed friend of William's has claimed that the father/son duo 'have never been closer.'

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , King Charles' huge decision for Archie and Lilibet that's still 'up in the air' (opens in new tab) .

Though the Royal Family's radio silence has made it pretty clear they have no intention of patching up relations with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab), they are working to strengthen other familial bonds.

Talking to The Daily Beast, a friend of Prince William's claimed that Prince William and King Charles have "never been closer." Despite their strong relationship, the friend admitted that they are arguing over whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be invited to the Coronation later this year.

According to the source, William and Harry's relationship is now "non-existent," with the heir to the throne reportedly saying he would prefer it if Harry was not at the historic event on 6 May.

(Image credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Harry has thrown a series of serious allegations at The Firm, painting his brother in a particularly bad light. When asked if William would block the King's reported wishes for Harry to be at the Coronation, the friend said, "William is strong-minded, determined and unafraid to voice his opinion.

"But he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course he will do what his father wants. They have never been closer."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As the Coronation creeps closer, speculation about Harry and Meghan's attendance continues to fly. As reported by The Express, it is believed that King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to 'broker a deal' with the royal couple about their attendance.

The King's alleged move follows the results of a recent YouGov poll that showed 43% of the 3,024 Britons surveyed wanted Harry and Meghan to be invited to the event. 39% said they should not be invited and 18% said they did not know either way.

However, an earlier poll published by the Evening Standard showed that the majority of Britons want Harry at the Coronation, with 60% agreeing that he should be offered a place at the ceremony.

Related articles: