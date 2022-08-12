Elvis movie streaming: Where to watch the film in the UK and US

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Seven weeks after it's box office debut, Elvis has hit streaming services in both the UK and US - so where can you watch the bio-pic?

After making over $250 million at the box office, awarding it the title of second-biggest biopic of all time behind Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis has hit streaming services in both the UK and US.

The fast-paced Baz Luhrmann biopic explores the life and legacy of the King of Rock and Roll. Starring the new man-of-the-moment Austin Butler as the titular character, the 30-year-old puts on a more than impressive embodiment of Presley - one he's found it hard to shake off post-filming.

So, once you have laughed yourself silly streaming the newly released Jackass Forever (opens in new tab) and swooned yourself silly watching Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix's new The Gray Man (opens in new tab), an at-home showing of Elvis' bio-pic will not disappoint.

How to stream the Elvis movie in the UK

The Elvis movie is available to rent on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) and Sky Cinema (opens in new tab).

On both streaming sites the film is available to rent for £15.99, or you can buy the film to watch it without the lingering 30 day deadline looming for £19.99.

How to stream the Elvis movie in the US

Elvis is available on demand to rent or purchase on Amazon (opens in new tab) and Google Play (opens in new tab).

The film is available to rent on both sites for $19.99 or you can buy it for $24.99.

Despite the fact that previous Warner Bros. movies, including The Batman, launched on HBO Max just 45 days after their movie theatre debuts, this will not happen with Elvis. Due to the deals made with various other streaming services, who will charge viewers to rent the film rather than let them freely stream it, Elvis will not be available on HBO Max at this time - though it has not been ruled out completely in the future.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Warner Bros. - Bazmark Films - Roadshow Entertainment - The Jackal Group - Whalerock Industries bi ) Image 1 of 1

How long is the Elvis movie?

The Elvis movie is 2 hours and 39 minutes long.

The lengthy biopic was initially even longer, clocking in at 240 minutes, but director Baz Luhrmann decided to cut out some significant scenes to keep the film a watchable length.

Luhrmann told Radio Times that among the scenes he removed from Elvis were the singer's highly publicised 1970 meeting with President Richard Nixon and a lot of the scenes that saw Elvis interact with his band.

So many scenes were cut in fact, that Luhrmann has actually edited a 4-hour directors cut of the film. He told Radio Times, “I mean, I have a four-hour version, actually. I do. But you have to bring it down to 2 hours 30…I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more – there’s so much more. I mean, there’s lots of stuff that I shot like the relationship with the band, I had to pare [that] down – and it’s so interesting how the Colonel [Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks] gets rid of them."

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Gary Mitchell/Alamy Live News ) Image 1 of 1

Elvis movies: Reviews

Reviews for Elvis started pouring in even before it's official release as the bio-pic premiered at the Cannes film festival on the 25th of May 2022, receiving a 12-minute standing ovation.

Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) gave it a 78% on their Tomatometer, stating "Baz Luhrmann's dazzling energy and style [was] perfectly complemented by Austin Butler's outstanding lead performance."

Elvis' family's reaction

Prior to Elvis' world premiere at Cannes, the movie earned dazzling reviews from the people most important to the films subject; Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough.

Lisa Marie called the film “nothing short of spectacular,” telling Variety, “Austin channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and finally done accurately and respectfully. If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot.”

Keough also told Variety that she started crying within the first five minutes of watching Elvis, adding: “I could feel how much work Baz and Austin put into trying to get it right. That made me emotional immediately.

"I felt honoured they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.”

Fan reaction

The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) is a whopping 94%, with fans summing up the film saying, "Like the man himself, Elvis delivers dazzling, crowd-pleasing entertainment that provokes a wide range of emotions."

One fan took to Twitter to comment on the increased interest in Elvis among the younger generation, "I find it so funny when people complain about Gen Z becoming Elvis fans 'just because of the movie' like what do you think one of the most famous directors in Hollywood was hired to make this biopic for if not to create something that would attract more fans?"

Even those who were originally unsure or uninterested in the film quickly came around after watching the bio-pic, not least because of it's starring man. As one Twitter user said, "I was expecting to hate the Elvis biopic but ended up developing a crush on Austin Butler - send prayers."