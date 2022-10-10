Prince Harry shows his sweet side with adorable reaction to child’s joke in special new video

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry showed his sweet side with an adorable reaction to a child’s joke during a special new video released by his long-time patronage.

The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of WellChild since 2007 and appeared virtually to talk to this year’s WellChild Award winners.

During a call with young winner Harry, the Prince was told a brilliant knock knock joke and admitted he “walked straight into” the punchline.

The Duke of Sussex has appeared in a meaningful new video shared by WellChild (opens in new tab), a national UK charity for seriously ill children, as he spoke with the winners of this year’s WellChild Awards last week. One such well-deserved winner was Harry, who appeared in a clip from the video shared on social media by the charity.

And after hearing that the eight-year-old Caring Child category award winner was a fan of telling jokes, it wasn’t long before the senior royal - who could still be King (opens in new tab) one day - excitedly asked to hear one.

Harry was more than happy to comply, asking, “Will you remember me in a day?”

“Yes,” the Prince replied simply, to which Harry countered, “Will you remember me in a month?”

“Will you remember me in a day?” inspirational Harry tells WellChild Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex his favourite ‘knock knock’ joke.Harry's award was presented to him at the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK Full video at https://t.co/5xQU2pJw4F pic.twitter.com/mJcoRAVxt9October 10, 2022 See more

The royal’s answer remained the same as Harry continued, “Will you remember me in a year?”

With three “yeses” to his name, the Duke was then told the rest of Harry’s favourite knock knock joke - and Prince Harry showed his sweet side with his adorable reaction.

“Knock knock,” Harry said and when the Prince responded with the customary response, “Who’s there?”, he brilliantly declared, “You already forgot me!”

Laughing hard, the Duke of Sussex leaned back in his chair at what appeared to be his LA home (opens in new tab) and raised his arms above his head as he allowed the punchline to really sink in. Prince Harry showed his sweet side with his adorable reaction as he moved back closer towards the screen and said, “I walked straight into that didn’t I? Nice. Ok I like that. Very, very good.”

The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of WellChild since 2007 and has regularly attended their WellChild Awards over the years, including with Meghan Markle back in 2018 and 2019. During his and Meghan’s UK trip in September, the couple had been set to attend the 2022 awards, though very sadly the ceremony was held the same day that his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral (opens in new tab).

Now, a few weeks after the Prince Harry paid tribute to the Queen (opens in new tab) and the royal mourning period officially ended on 27th September, his virtual meeting with the WellChild winners has been revealed. These annual awards honour the resilience of children who live with complex conditions or serious illnesses and also celebrate the inspirational individuals who help to support them and their families.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

His dedication to this vital charity and their Awards came shining through in the new video and in another part of the call with the winners he also opened up about his own children, Archie and Lilibet. Asked how they were, Prince Harry explained that they were doing well in LA.

“They're doing great…Archie is very, very busy. And Lily is learning to use her voice, which is great,” he delightedly declared.