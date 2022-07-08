Kate Middleton has ‘down-to-earth mum moment’ as she takes her kids on this fun outing

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton showed she's just like ‘any other mum’ as she enjoyed a fun trampoline park trip with her children, almost going unrecognized by onlookers.

It’s been revealed that Kate regularly takes her children to a trampoline park and "blends in" with the other families

A source has claimed she was even spotted taking off her shoes and following her kids as they jumped around

Whilst Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge might be set to become Queen Consort (opens in new tab) one day, she's an expert at balancing life as a working member of The Firm (opens in new tab) with her family life as a mum-of-three. Now she's shown just how much she loves and prioritizes family time as a source has claimed she often takes them trampolining!

This is just one of the many activities that the Cambridge kids are understood to take part in, as they are also said to be avid horse riders, especially Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) who takes after her great-grandmother, the Queen.

The source alleged to Hello (opens in new tab), “Kate takes her kids to the trampoline park quite regularly and really blends in as any other mum.”

She went a couple of Saturdays ago with George and Louis and took her shoes off like everyone else, and was walking around the edge of the trampolines following her sons. It was a very down-to-earth mum moment, very sweet," they added.

This isn’t the first time the Duchess has been dubbed as ‘down-to-earth (opens in new tab)', though! The future Queen Consort is also known for always getting stuck in during royal engagements, most recently debuting her football talents, while wearing heels (opens in new tab)!

She and her husband, Prince William have also received praise for their 'relatable’ and traditional parenting (opens in new tab), reportedly taking inspiration from William’s late mother, Princess Diana with their approach.

As parenting expert Sophie Pickles previously expressed her belief to The Express that the Duchess of Cambridge "understands" that children should be allowed to run around and just be themselves.

“While Kate values good behavior and polite children, she also understands that children will be children and need to be allowed to run, play and make noise just as children are supposed to," she claimed.

Family is known to be an important theme in Kate’s life and she's regularly showcased her close relationship with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton over the years. Just days ago she was spotted blowing them a sweet kiss at Wimbledon (opens in new tab) as they found their seats to watch some seriously intense matches at the tournament.