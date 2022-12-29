The sweet reason why Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie share an ‘unbreakable’ bond
The friends have been called ‘an unlikely pair’
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Despite all the royal drama, Princess Eugenie remains close friends with Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) - and the reason for the pair's 'unbreakable bond' is incredibly sweet.
- Princess Eugenie continues to have 'regular communication' with Meghan Markle amidst all the royal drama, with a source saying that the pair have an 'unbreakable bond.'
- The pair reportedly grew close in 2021 and 'bonded while they were pregnant around the same time.'
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not (opens in new tab)
Though some time has passed since its release, and though no public comment has been made, tensions in the royal family are likely still running high after the release of Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab). With Prince Harry's memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), set to drop on January 10th, royal fans continue to hold their breath as the family relationship hangs in the balance.
Despite all the family drama, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle have remained unwaveringly close to one person: Princess Eugenie.
According to US Weekly, Eugenie, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and the disgraced Prince Andrew, reportedly shares an “unbreakable bond” with Meghan. A source told the publication, “While it’s unclear where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stand with most members of the royal family, their relationship with Princess Eugenie is as strong as it can be.”
The pair's bond was cemented in 2021, with the source saying that Meghan and Eugenie “bonded while they were pregnant around the same time” and that they continued to grow closer over their shared experience of motherhood.
Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie, was born in 2019, and their second, Lilibet, was born in 2021. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share one child, August, who was born just four months before Lilibet.
“They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact,” a source told US Weekly at the time, before adding that the women have “stayed friends and remain friends.”
“Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond. They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.”
Illustrating the pair's unwavering friendship, footage from one of Eugenie's trips to see Harry and Meghan was included in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, emphasising their closeness.
The docuseries included footage of Harry and Meghan with Jack and Eugenie as they all attended a Halloween party in Toronto in 2016. The night was one of Harry and Meghan’s last nights of anonymity as a couple before their relationship was revealed to the world.
Related articles:
- Prince William and Prince Harry’s forgotten Christmas Eve tradition (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton and Prince William set for busy 2023 as The Firm is 'stretched ever thinner' (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry felt like a “gooseberry" when third-wheeling royal engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton, sources claim (opens in new tab)
- The house in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is not actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home (opens in new tab)
- The ‘door will always be left ajar’ for Prince Harry say Buckingham Palace insiders (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not
The reported reason is quite a practical one
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals she had ‘quite an early start’ on Christmas day
She also spoke about the ‘lovely’ gifts that George, Charlotte and Louis received on the day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not
The reported reason is quite a practical one
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The house in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is not actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
The £27million mansion has just gone up for sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s half-sister allegedly trolled her from 12 different Twitter accounts in a campaign of hate, but she claims she was hacked
Samantha Markle's attorney is still investigating
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in matching earrings
Kate Middleton has always been a fan of affordable jewels
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle explains why she chose billionaire Tyler Perry as daughter Lilibet’s godfather
The Hollywood producer appeared on Harry & Meghan to speak about the palace’s treatment of the couple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger'
The Princess of Wales' friend has disputed the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never “wanted to lead a more private life” by moving to the USA
The couple shared their first statement since the release of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published