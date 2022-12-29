The sweet reason why Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie share an ‘unbreakable’ bond

Despite all the royal drama, Princess Eugenie remains close friends with Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) - and the reason for the pair's 'unbreakable bond' is incredibly sweet.

Princess Eugenie continues to have 'regular communication' with Meghan Markle amidst all the royal drama, with a source saying that the pair have an 'unbreakable bond.'

The pair reportedly grew close in 2021 and 'bonded while they were pregnant around the same time.'

Though some time has passed since its release, and though no public comment has been made, tensions in the royal family are likely still running high after the release of Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab). With Prince Harry's memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), set to drop on January 10th, royal fans continue to hold their breath as the family relationship hangs in the balance.

Despite all the family drama, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle have remained unwaveringly close to one person: Princess Eugenie.

According to US Weekly, Eugenie, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and the disgraced Prince Andrew, reportedly shares an “unbreakable bond” with Meghan. A source told the publication, “While it’s unclear where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stand with most members of the royal family, their relationship with Princess Eugenie is as strong as it can be.”

The pair's bond was cemented in 2021, with the source saying that Meghan and Eugenie “bonded while they were pregnant around the same time” and that they continued to grow closer over their shared experience of motherhood.

Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie, was born in 2019, and their second, Lilibet, was born in 2021. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, share one child, August, who was born just four months before Lilibet.

“They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact,” a source told US Weekly at the time, before adding that the women have “stayed friends and remain friends.”

“Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond. They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.”

Illustrating the pair's unwavering friendship, footage from one of Eugenie's trips to see Harry and Meghan was included in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, emphasising their closeness.

The docuseries included footage of Harry and Meghan with Jack and Eugenie as they all attended a Halloween party in Toronto in 2016. The night was one of Harry and Meghan’s last nights of anonymity as a couple before their relationship was revealed to the world.

