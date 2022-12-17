The ‘door will always be left ajar’ for Prince Harry say Buckingham Palace insiders
The sources have also confirmed King Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation
According to Buckingham Palace insiders, King Charles will still invite to Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) to his coronation despite their 'attacks on the royal family,' with the sources saying King Charles' will always love' his son.
- Despite the serious and hurtful claims made in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still be invited to King Charles' coronation, which will take place on 6th May 2023 (opens in new tab), according to Palace insiders.
- Palace sources have also claimed that 'the door will always be left ajar' for Prince Harry to come home and that Charles 'will always love' Prince Harry.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry ‘torn between leaving Royal duties and staying loyal to family’, as Duke recalls 'panicked' freedom flight (opens in new tab)
Family tensions are fraught, and things are not set to get any better with the release of Prince Harry's bombshell book, SPARE (opens in new tab), set to hit shelves next month. But despite the accusastions made in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the possible fallout from SPARE, King Charles will reportedly still extend an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asking the pair to attend his coronation in spite of it all.
As reported in the DailyMail, Buckingham Palace insiders have confirmed that Harry and Meghan will receive invitations for Charles' coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey (opens in new tab) in May next year.
One insider told the publication, “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.” Another confirmed that, though the contents of Prince Harry's book are as yet unknown, it is “unlikely” that the invite would be rescinded in the coming months.
While Harry and Meghan can expect an invite in the mail, the Palace told the publication that the guest list for the historic coronation has not yet been compiled.
King Charles clearly wants his son to attend the event, but several prominent British politicians, figures, and historians do not share the sentiment. The general consensus among this group, who were polled by the Daily Mail on Friday, is that Harry & Meghan should mark the end of the royal couple's relationship with the Royal family.
Former Cabinet Minister and Tory veteran David Mellor said that the pair “categorically shouldn’t come” to Westminster Abbey when Charles is crowned. He said, “They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there.”
The former Conservative leader, Iain Duncan Smith, wondered why the couple would be interested in attending the Coronation “if they dislike the Royal Family so much.”
Author and historian, Lady Antonia Fraser, said she hopes the former royals stay away for the simple fact that they would draw attention away from King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
“It worries me that if they come the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands in Hollywood,” she said.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
