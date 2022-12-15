Why does Meghan call Harry 'H' in the couple's Netflix docuseries?

As royal fans react to the second half of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix docuseries, there's one question that seems to be on everyone's minds - why does Meghan keep calling Prince Harry 'H'?

The Duchess of Sussex addresses and refers to her husband by his initial throughout the docuseries, leaving many viewers wondering how the nickname originated.

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set the Internet alight with their new Netflix docuseries, after dropping major bombshells about their experience of leaving the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released three more episodes of Harry & Meghan on Thursday, much to the excitement of their devout fanbase.

The six-part series, which was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, gives viewers an intensive insight into the couple's journey from their early courtship in 2016 to their withdrawal from the Royal Family in 2020.

It also explores the history of the British monarchy and the alleged mistreatment of Meghan Markle at the hands of the 1000-year-old institution and the media that surrounds it. Aside from their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry & Meghan is largely considered to be the first time the Sussexes have shared their side of the story with the world.

The documentary includes several interviews with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves, most of which appear to take place at the couple's £14 million mansion in Santa Barbara. In many of these on-camera conversations, the duchess refers to her husband as 'H' or 'Haz', rather than Harry. Fans are now wondering when Meghan started calling the prince by his initial and what the origins of this unique nickname really are.

It was first revealed that the duchess calls Prince Harry 'H' in 2019 after she casually referred to her husband during an interview with a British journalist.

Speaking to Tom Bradby on the ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan revealed that she doesn't normally call Harry by his known moniker. The former Suits star disclosed the fun fact after she was asked how she was coping with the royal spotlight a year on from her wedding.

"I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life," she responded. "You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."

It's not exactly clear, however, why Meghan calls Prince Harry 'H.' She is also heard in the docuseries referring to him as 'Haz', which has reportedly long been the royal's nickname amongst his social circle.

Funnily enough, even if Meghan were to call her husband 'Harry', it would technically still be a nickname. King Charles III and the late Princess Diana called the Duke of Sussex 'Henry Charles Albert David' at birth, after coming to a compromise over their youngest son's name. It's understood that Charles wanted Harry to be called 'Arthur', but the Princess of Wales felt it sounded 'too old.' They settled on Henry, but Harry was the name that ultimately stuck.