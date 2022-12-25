The house in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is not actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
The £27million mansion has just gone up for sale
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Royal fans were delighted to tune in and watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) speak candidly about their lives as they lounged around in their stunning US home (opens in new tab) - but it has now been revealed that the royal couple never filmed in their own house and instead borrowed a super luxe Montecito estate to film their Netflix series (opens in new tab).
- It has been revealed that the mansion that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited Netflix viewers into for their docuseries is not actually the couple's home and is in fact owned by someone else.
- The sprawling estate is currently on the market, with highlights of the home including a luxury paneled study, a gym, a theatre room, a bar, two games rooms, and a five-car garage.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), The ‘door will always be left ajar’ for Prince Harry say Buckingham Palace insiders (opens in new tab).
As Netflix audiences sat in their own homes, perched on the edge of their seats as they hung onto Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's every word, the royal couple may have also been lounging on the sofa, but it wasn't their sofa - they weren't even filming in their own home.
Architectural Digest speculated earlier this month about whether the house in which Harry and Meghan's new Netflix documentary series was actually their own house. And now, the Daily Mail has been able to confirm that the house indeed belongs to someone else.
As reported by Architectural Digest, the home featured in Harry & Meghan is owned by businessman Mark Schulhof, who bought the home for around $14.6 million back in 2013. Built in 2006 and designed by architects Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan, with interiors designed by Natasha Baradaran, the house sits on just over two acres of land overlooking the ocean and several mountain ranges.
According to the real estate publication, Dirt, the mansion that appeared in the docuseries is about three-and-a-half miles away from Harry and Meghan’s current home in Montecito, California. Design-wise, their abode is not all that different from the house used to film the show, which brings up the unanswered question as to why the couple chose to film in a home that was not theirs.
The home is currently on the market for a whopping £27million. Real estate photos show off the mansion's incredibly manicured grounds, featuring footpaths lined with palm trees, cypress trees, citrus trees, shrubs, and bougainvillea.
Across the 13,599 square feet of living space, you'll find five-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, an elegant living room with high ceilings, a dining room with a domed silver leaf ceiling, an eat-in chef’s kitchen, an informal dining and living space, and an infinity pool among other features.
Related articles:
- Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable (opens in new tab)
- Did you spot the hidden detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix trailer? (opens in new tab)
- Why does Meghan call Harry 'H' in the couple's Netflix docuseries? (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never “wanted to lead a more private life” by moving to the USA (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle’s half-sister allegedly trolled her from 12 different Twitter accounts in a campaign of hate, but she claims she was hacked (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The hidden meaning behind King Charles’ Christmas speech suit
King Charles has taken notes from the late Queen who too understood the undeniable power of clothes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What time is the King's speech on Christmas Day and what channel is it on?
Audiences want to know what time the King's speech is on during Christmas Day and what channel they can watch it on. We reveal all the details.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Prince Harry felt like a “gooseberry" when third-wheeling royal engagements with Prince William and Kate Middleton, sources claim
Before Meghan came along, Harry unwillingly tagged along with the royal couple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s half-sister allegedly trolled her from 12 different Twitter accounts in a campaign of hate, but she claims she was hacked
Samantha Markle's attorney is still investigating
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle step out in matching earrings
Kate Middleton has always been a fan of affordable jewels
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The ‘door will always be left ajar’ for Prince Harry say Buckingham Palace insiders
The sources have also confirmed King Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle explains why she chose billionaire Tyler Perry as daughter Lilibet’s godfather
The Hollywood producer appeared on Harry & Meghan to speak about the palace’s treatment of the couple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry ‘torn between leaving Royal duties and staying loyal to family’, as Duke recalls 'panicked' freedom flight
Body language expert unpicks The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' actions following the final instalment of their Netflix docu-series.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's friend dispels Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series claims that Kate 'isn't a hugger'
The Princess of Wales' friend has disputed the claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry says he refused to marry to 'fit royal mould' and followed his 'heart' like Diana
Prince Harry felt pressure to marry someone who 'fit the mould'
By Caitlin Elliott • Published