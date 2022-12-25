The house in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan is not actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Royal fans were delighted to tune in and watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) speak candidly about their lives as they lounged around in their stunning US home (opens in new tab) - but it has now been revealed that the royal couple never filmed in their own house and instead borrowed a super luxe Montecito estate to film their Netflix series (opens in new tab).

It has been revealed that the mansion that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited Netflix viewers into for their docuseries is not actually the couple's home and is in fact owned by someone else.

The sprawling estate is currently on the market, with highlights of the home including a luxury paneled study, a gym, a theatre room, a bar, two games rooms, and a five-car garage.

As Netflix audiences sat in their own homes, perched on the edge of their seats as they hung onto Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's every word, the royal couple may have also been lounging on the sofa, but it wasn't their sofa - they weren't even filming in their own home.

Architectural Digest speculated earlier this month about whether the house in which Harry and Meghan's new Netflix documentary series was actually their own house. And now, the Daily Mail has been able to confirm that the house indeed belongs to someone else.

(Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

As reported by Architectural Digest, the home featured in Harry & Meghan is owned by businessman Mark Schulhof, who bought the home for around $14.6 million back in 2013. Built in 2006 and designed by architects Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan, with interiors designed by Natasha Baradaran, the house sits on just over two acres of land overlooking the ocean and several mountain ranges.

According to the real estate publication, Dirt, the mansion that appeared in the docuseries is about three-and-a-half miles away from Harry and Meghan’s current home in Montecito, California. Design-wise, their abode is not all that different from the house used to film the show, which brings up the unanswered question as to why the couple chose to film in a home that was not theirs.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The home is currently on the market for a whopping £27million. Real estate photos show off the mansion's incredibly manicured grounds, featuring footpaths lined with palm trees, cypress trees, citrus trees, shrubs, and bougainvillea.

Across the 13,599 square feet of living space, you'll find five-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, an elegant living room with high ceilings, a dining room with a domed silver leaf ceiling, an eat-in chef’s kitchen, an informal dining and living space, and an infinity pool among other features.

