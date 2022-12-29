The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not

After King Charles' first Christmas Day speech as monarch, many were left speculating why he did not mention Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) when Prince William (opens in new tab)and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) were named dropped - but the reported reason why is a very practical one.

King Charles failed to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first Christmas Day speech as King this year and, as Prince William and Kate Middleton got a mention, speculation as to why they were missing has began to fly.

However, the reported reason as to why their names were axed from the speech appears to have less to do with their scathing documentary series (opens in new tab) and Harry's upcoming memoir (opens in new tab) and more to do with practicality.

Marking the first Christmas without the Queen, 2022 saw King Charles give his first ever Christmas Day speech as monarch. The annual Christmas Day speech was the first one given by a King since 1951, when the Queen's father, George VI, gave his last speech before his death.

Charles' speech was dedicated to his late mother, the Queen, and featured many heartwarming nods to her life and achievements.

Throughout the broadcasted message, photographs and clips from the royal family's yearly activities were also included, a selection of which shared Prince William and Kate Middleton attending a royal engagement. Noticeably missing though, were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It was not long before speculation about their absence grew nasty. But the real reason they were not included in the speech is actually very understandable.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

According to HELLO!, the footage of Kate and William featured in the King's Christmas speech was taken as they did charitable work at St. Thomas Church in Swansea, an event they attended as working members of the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer attend any events as working members of the royal family, so they were not incorporated into the broadcast.

The King's Christmas speech was pre-recorded at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and saw the King thank people for their support after his mother's death.

(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

He said, “I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family.

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

