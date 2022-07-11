The adorable reason Prince George got to attend Wimbledon and not Charlotte and Louis
As Prince George made his first appearance at Wimbledon, where were his siblings Charlotte and Louis?
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George go treated to some one-on-one time with his parents as he made his first-ever appearance at Wimbledon.
- Royal fans were delighted to see Prince George at Wimbledon alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
- His younger siblings were noticeably absent but it turns out there is a cute reason why.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte could face a bittersweet day ahead of summer break (opens in new tab).
Prince George was treated to a very special outing with his parents, as he attended Wimbledon for the first time and without his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Now his mother, Kate Middleton has revealed the adorable reason why George joined them on his own.
The exciting day saw Prince George make some incredible memories, as he not only got to watch the Men’s final from the royal box, but also meet his tennis hero, Novak Djokovic.
The nine-year-old wore a dapper suit as he cheered on Djokovic as he took on Nick Kyrgios and could be spotted enjoying some one-on-one time with William and Kate - but many fans were left wondering where Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were, after seeing so much of the trio over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
When asked about their absence, Kate, who was wearing another polka-dot dress, revealed the sweet reason, simply saying, “It’s George’s treat today!”
George himself was then asked about who he wanted to win, but had a shy moment, prompting his dad to reply in his stead. William quipped, “Djokovic. We'll see how long it lasts. He'll support the winner.”
This marked the second time Prince George’s appearance at a sporting event gnarred so much attention.
Just last year, football fans expressed their delight as they watched the youngster cheer on England in the 2020 Euros, dubbing it the best bit of the final (opens in new tab). Some even wanted him to be named the official team mascot (opens in new tab).
His first appearance at Wimbledon, however, was made doubly special, as William also made his debut at the competition, alongside his mother Princess Diana at the same age, in 1991.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Prince George sparks concerns among fans at Wimbledon for this uncomfortable formality
The youngster has fans worried over Royal Box etiquette which saw him wear a suit and tie on hottest day of the year so far.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why Prince George and Princess Charlotte could face a bittersweet day ahead of summer break
The Cambridge's elder children have finished school for the summer though their last day could've been tinged with sadness...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince George sparks concerns among fans at Wimbledon for this uncomfortable formality
The youngster has fans worried over Royal Box etiquette which saw him wear a suit and tie on hottest day of the year so far.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had such a lovely reaction to being spotted on the street in London
A member of the public saw Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis out in Kensington
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Prince George held a secret cake sale for the most heartwarming reason
Prince George has made a heartfelt gesture to a charity close to his heart by holding a cake sale
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William echoes Princess Diana in teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness
Prince William is already actively involving his children in his work and reveals his future plans
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' adorable reaction to William and Kate’s big night out at Top Gun premiere
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The major first Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will finally experience next month
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince William’s ‘conscious-uncoupling’ with Prince George a sign about his royal future
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince George takes a leaf out of mum Kate’s book as he shows he ‘has what it takes’ for future royal role
By Emma Shacklock • Published