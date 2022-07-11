The adorable reason Prince George got to attend Wimbledon and not Charlotte and Louis

As Prince George made his first appearance at Wimbledon, where were his siblings Charlotte and Louis?

Prince George Wimbledon - Prince George of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George go treated to some one-on-one time with his parents as he made his first-ever appearance at Wimbledon.

Prince George was treated to a very special outing with his parents, as he attended Wimbledon for the first time and without his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

Now his mother, Kate Middleton has revealed the adorable reason why George joined them on his own.

The exciting day saw Prince George make some incredible memories, as he not only got to watch the Men’s final from the royal box, but also meet his tennis hero, Novak Djokovic. 

The nine-year-old wore a dapper suit as he cheered on Djokovic as he took on Nick Kyrgios and could be spotted enjoying some one-on-one time with William and Kate - but many fans were left wondering where Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were, after seeing so much of the trio over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

When asked about their absence, Kate, who was wearing another polka-dot dress, revealed the sweet reason, simply saying, “It’s George’s treat today!”

George himself was then asked about who he wanted to win, but had a shy moment, prompting his dad to reply in his stead. William quipped, “Djokovic. We'll see how long it lasts. He'll support the winner.”

Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This marked the second time Prince George’s appearance at a sporting event gnarred so much attention.

Just last year, football fans expressed their delight as they watched the youngster cheer on England in the 2020 Euros, dubbing it the best bit of the final (opens in new tab). Some even wanted him to be named the official team mascot (opens in new tab).

Lady Diana and William at Wimbledon in 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images / Manuela DUPONT/Gamma-Rapho)

His first appearance at Wimbledon, however, was made doubly special, as William also made his debut at the competition, alongside his mother Princess Diana at the same age, in 1991.

