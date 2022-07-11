The adorable reason Prince George got to attend Wimbledon and not Charlotte and Louis

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George go treated to some one-on-one time with his parents as he made his first-ever appearance at Wimbledon.

Royal fans were delighted to see Prince George at Wimbledon alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

His younger siblings were noticeably absent but it turns out there is a cute reason why.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it was revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte could face a bittersweet day ahead of summer break (opens in new tab) .

Prince George was treated to a very special outing with his parents, as he attended Wimbledon for the first time and without his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now his mother, Kate Middleton has revealed the adorable reason why George joined them on his own.

The exciting day saw Prince George make some incredible memories, as he not only got to watch the Men’s final from the royal box, but also meet his tennis hero, Novak Djokovic.

The nine-year-old wore a dapper suit as he cheered on Djokovic as he took on Nick Kyrgios and could be spotted enjoying some one-on-one time with William and Kate - but many fans were left wondering where Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were, after seeing so much of the trio over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

When asked about their absence, Kate, who was wearing another polka-dot dress, revealed the sweet reason, simply saying, “It’s George’s treat today!”

George himself was then asked about who he wanted to win, but had a shy moment, prompting his dad to reply in his stead. William quipped, “Djokovic. We'll see how long it lasts. He'll support the winner.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This marked the second time Prince George’s appearance at a sporting event gnarred so much attention.

Just last year, football fans expressed their delight as they watched the youngster cheer on England in the 2020 Euros, dubbing it the best bit of the final (opens in new tab). Some even wanted him to be named the official team mascot (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty Images / Manuela DUPONT/Gamma-Rapho)

His first appearance at Wimbledon, however, was made doubly special, as William also made his debut at the competition, alongside his mother Princess Diana at the same age, in 1991.